50 Years Ago, Two Men Took the Ultimate Drive. On Another World

3 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Tribute Has Both the Looks and LS Performance Credentials

1 Rolled 1977 Ford F-100 Dentside Became a Luxury Pre-Runner and Never Looked Back

More on this:

Classic Honda CB750 Gets an Understated Makeover, “The Mighty Four” Is Born

That unmistakable fuel tank will always give away its true identity, and we’re glad it’s been retained. 9 photos



The chosen donor was a 1979 model from Honda’s glorified CB750K range. To be more exact, CC’s undertaking revolves around the limited-edition variant released that year, which marks the lineup’s tenth anniversary. It is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled 748cc inline-four mill, with sixteen valves, four Keihin carbs and a compression ratio of 9.2:1.



At optimal rpm, the engine will deliver 77 horses and 49 pound-feet (67 Nm) of twist to a six-speed transmission. The rear wheel is spun by a chain final drive, leading to a respectable top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). When the four-banger arrived on their premises, Brazil’s specialists began by lowering the forks to bring about a level bone line.



Next, the stock subframe has been discarded in favor of a bespoke counterpart, on top of which you’ll find a solo Alcantara-clad saddle and one snazzy tail section. The new tail is tasked with housing the bike’s relocated electrics, along with a lithium-ion battery, a Motogadget m-Unit and an integrated LED lighting strip.



At the front end, the machine sports a custom top clamp, clip-on handlebars and a single aftermarket gauge, as well as a fresh headlight module and a handmade fender. The clip-ons – which are complemented by a In a world where the custom motorcycle culture is becoming increasingly popular, the workshop we’ll be talking about today is a real blessing. The enterprise in question goes by the name of Caffeine Custom, a Brazil-based garage that’s been co-founded by Bruno Costa and Tiago Zilli back in 2014. A quick look at our favorite Caffeine-infused build (aka “ The Mighty Four ”) will reveal why we’re genuinely enthralled by these folks’ abilities, so let’s dive straight in and see what’s at hand here.The chosen donor was a 1979 model from Honda’s glorified CB750K range. To be more exact, CC’s undertaking revolves around the limited-edition variant released that year, which marks the lineup’s tenth anniversary. It is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled 748cc inline-four mill, with sixteen valves, four Keihin carbs and a compression ratio of 9.2:1.At optimal rpm, the engine will deliver 77 horses and 49 pound-feet (67 Nm) of twist to a six-speed transmission. The rear wheel is spun by a chain final drive, leading to a respectable top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). When the four-banger arrived on their premises, Brazil’s specialists began by lowering the forks to bring about a level bone line.Next, the stock subframe has been discarded in favor of a bespoke counterpart, on top of which you’ll find a solo Alcantara-clad saddle and one snazzy tail section. The new tail is tasked with housing the bike’s relocated electrics, along with a lithium-ion battery, a Motogadget m-Unit and an integrated LED lighting strip. CB750 ’s original Comstar hoops were enveloped in a pair of Firestone Champion Deluxe tires.At the front end, the machine sports a custom top clamp, clip-on handlebars and a single aftermarket gauge, as well as a fresh headlight module and a handmade fender. The clip-ons – which are complemented by a Honda CB900’s rear-mounted foot pegs – come equipped with bar-end blinkers, premium switches and Biltwell grips. Finally, the inline-four powerplant received a stainless-steel exhaust system and a quartet of velocity stacks for good measure.