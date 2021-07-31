1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Tribute Has Both the Looks and LS Performance Credentials

Created back in 1969 as an affordable performance version of the GTO, “The Judge” was directly pitted against models such as the Chevy Chevelle or the Plymouth Road Runner. Its impactful name was actually the consequence of the popularity of a comedy routine, but no one will deny that it was as catchy as it could be. So, what else would it need for a great build?
Perhaps a contemporary engine option. As well as a color that will surely make it stand out in any crowd. And so it happens this 1970 Pontiac GTO “The Judge” tribute has them all. With a nameplate like The Judge, one can easily go as far as the Moon without actually going overboard – after all, how could you argue with a “representative of the law”?! So, the 1970 GTO has been wrapped in a spectacular paintjob that delivers a cool background for the GTO Judge appearance features.
According to the description, we are dealing with a professionally executed build, so it’s no wonder the new odometer readout has just 9k miles (a little over 14,000 km) written on it. The special paint mimicking the original hue that most GTO Judges got off the factory floor looks pristine, and so do all the other exterior amenities. Moving inside, there’s a black leather interior with a few tasty upgrades – such as the high-back, folding front bucket seats, or the Custom Autosound replacement audio system.
Even more importantly, there’s a new addition under the hood as well. So, instead of the 400 or 455ci V8 engines, now there’s a contemporary LS motor keeping up the pace with the latest performance (and reliability) exploits. Besides, it didn’t come alone, there are also performance headers and a full-length dual exhaust system to keep it company, among others.
Now, there’s just the question of money. As always, one has to judge alone (see what we did there?) the ratio of cost versus benefits, and all we can tell you is that Garage Kept Motors is asking exactly $39,900 for this spectacular ride. Now, you’re always the jury, and your sentence is always final... probably.
