Scandalous Dodge SRT Challenger Has Minty T-Top, 34-Inchers, Bespoke Interior

The first-generation Dodge Challenger pony car (1970-1974) was alternatively a two-door hardtop, coupe, or a regular convertible. The easy to forget, Mitsubishi Galant Lambda-based, second iteration (1978-1983) was a two-door notchback coupe. And the current SRT Challenger kept just that tiny detail and changed everything for the better since 2008. So, where did a T-top appear from all, of a sudden?
According to the WhipAddict channel on YouTube, this outrageous custom build was still in the garage at G Kustoms just a day before its official reveal that went down late June during the Texas Whip Fest. The description clearly mentions that just one day before the show started the Challenger was missing a few key accessories... such as the seats or the scandalously large alloy wheels.
This is how things get started in the video embedded below, and in the low-light environment, it’s not easy to catch up with the changes in all their glory. No worries, because after a possibly inhumane effort (that must have involved a lost night of sleep), the SRT Challenger was ready and willing to stand out in a crowd at the Texas event.
Of course, considering the venue, it was prepared to stir the crowd... in a big way. Both literally and figuratively, as the car has been allegedly prepared in a cool mint hue to make its intended owner very proud... who is apparently somebody from Chicago going by the “Ms Money Bagg” social media alias. Well, never mind what came up during the search for it... we’re here for the ride.
And it’s certainly a controversial one. Which actually might be a gross understatement. So, this could very well be scandalous, boss level 100, thanks not just to the odd T-top that makes us immediately think of the classic Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. On the other hand, the 34-inch wheels give it a stance that probably trumps regular trucks, not just the slammed ones that were present at the show.
Last but not least, we need to discuss the bespoke interior a little. At first, when the car is presented during the preparatory stage, there’s no complete steering wheel just yet. Just huge loudspeakers, along with a massive central screen. But then, just as the videographer takes a peek inside from the 4:16 mark, is that a Cadillac-branded steering wheel we’re glimpsing?
