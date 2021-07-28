Valiant Pontiac Firebird Drag Races Top Fuel Dragster, Probably Just for Giggles

5 9s Chevy Cobalt Wheelies to Impress Original Camaro SS, Blown Wonder Is Unfazed

Because there is nothing sacred across the automotive realm anymore, one can imagine that when it comes to drag racing all sorts of surprises are in order. Such as old Chevy Novas pulling seven-second passes or classic Malibus dipping below the four-second threshold. But when it comes to quarter-mile battles, there’s always an explanation. 10 photos



Well, there’s also a reason for that. Namely the latest video from the good folks over at the Shift channel on YouTube which is simply titled “top fuel dragster vs street car.” That certainly got us intrigued and upon further investigation, we didn’t find anything about the Top Fuel representative. Luckily, there was a little bit of information about its foe – which presented itself as a fourth-generation



Judging by its no-hood cool looks we even had a glimmer of hope that we’ll end up surprised at the end of the quarter-mile pass. After all, it’s not uncommon for such things to happen. But, then again, in the other lane stood a member of the team of quickest accelerating racing cars in the world. Alas, sometimes the pre-ordained measure of things really doesn’t get stirred up despite



That was one of those cases, as the Pontiac tried – and failed – to impress the Top Fuel dragster with a wheelie. Thus, it was only logical that a sizeable gap would occur, and it could be judged that its driver didn’t even push the throttle too much – given the 7.17s (at 185 mph / 298 kph) result. On the other hand, the Firebird didn’t even drop below the 11-second mark... and that’s clearly a shame because we were really expecting a single-digit result.



