2021 Ford Bronco Drag Strip Races Jeep Wrangler and Ram, the Gaps Are Surprising

Ever since the Blue Oval announced the eagerly awaited return of the Bronco nameplate for a sixth-generation rebirth, everyone knew just about every comparison would have one particular main target – the Jeep Wrangler. Now that the first deliveries are finally well underway, no one should be surprised to see the Bronco and Wrangler battle all over the Internet.
Of course, most skirmishes involve the two SUV’s natural environment, which has everything to do with nature, dirt, rocks, sand, mud... you get the point. But here’s a 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks and Jeep Wrangler Sahara encounter taking place on the sticky tarmac... somewhere in Canada. Courtesy of the folks over at the ACCELER8 channel on YouTube, who even think they might have nailed “the very first Bronco drag race on YouTube.”
It might be true, for all we know, since both fans of the Bronco and the Wrangler usually don’t have too many aspirations towards the best drag strip ET and trap speed. But, then again, it was only a matter of time before a 2021 Bronco faced off with its chief adversary on a drag strip. And we’re glad it happened under optimum conditions, as the SUVs were raced on a professional racetrack, not at some improvised strip. Still, the ET and trap speeds are sadly missing.
No worries, no one will need them. The gaps are wide enough for everyone to see. But let’s check the setup and contenders first. The 2021 Bronco is a 4-Door, just like the Wrangler and the team sought to keep them as close to the base as possible. So, it’s a meeting between the 2.3-liter EcoBoost (300 hp and 325 lb-ft / 441 Nm, figures are for regular gasoline) and the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 (285 hp and 260 lb-ft / 353 Nm) powertrains.
On paper, everyone expects the 2021 Bronco to come out on top, keep that in mind. But there are three battles to be had, with the final one (from the 3:15 mark) swapping the Wrangler for a Hemi-powered 2020 Ram 1500 pickup truck. That one will be used throughout the season as a baseline comparison marker.
So, onto the races, then. The first one is done in “normal” mode, with no preparation whatsoever. And believe it or not, it’s comfortably won by the Wrangler – which takes off better and continues to pull off until a sizeable gap appears.
The second skirmish might give the Bronco the edge as it’s done with the Ford in Sport mode and with a built-up boost. But disaster strikes again, even after the Jeep doesn’t have the same great start as before. Blue Oval fans should look away because even the Bronco vs. Ram skirmish doesn’t end well for their team...
