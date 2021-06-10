Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drag Races Turbo El Camino and It's Way Too Close for Comfort

I love drag racing not just because of the easy-to-understand, straight-up quarter-mile action. I also fancy the skill set needed to extract the very best out of what’s available around the driver, no matter the conditions or the competition in the other lane. And, of course, the fact that each skirmish might net a cool surprise.
Let’s take two recent encounters brought to us by the Shift YouTube channel from the Import Face-Off event (May 30th) organized at the Tulsa Raceway Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Without much of a description, we’re presented with the perspective of not just an America vs. Import battle, but also with an Old vs. New skirmish.
That is great because it samples a 991-generation Porsche 911 against a vintage Chevrolet El Camino. Traditionally, if we look at the hard facts provided by the official specification sheets, the Chevy would not stand any chance against the German supercar. After all, as far as we can tell, the white 911 is of the GT3 RS variety, while the El Camino apparently sports the SS looks of the series’ third generation.
But there’s a little detail throwing everything off balance and into the forced induction surprise field—both rides are said to be turbocharged according to the video description. We can easily imagine those aren’t the only mods thrown under the hood and the rest of the body, so it was quite clear that we should expect the unexpected.
In the end, even though we see the Chevy driver nail a great launch, the Porsche came out on top as it quickly recovered the lost ET ground. As such, at the end of the quarter-mile, the digital board showed the victory went to the 911 with a cool 10.76s run against the El Camino’s equally impressive 10.94s effort.
And, probably to make sure we know how close the previous race was, there’s also additional footage in the video embedded below of the 911 going against a turbo Honda Civic coupe. That one is a no-brainer for the German machine, as it gaps the Japanese foe with an 11.05s to a very unlucky 13.13s ET.
