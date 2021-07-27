BMW 330i xDrive Drag Races Dodge Charger 5.7 HEMI Daytona, Someone Gets Walked

Anyone familiar with the specifications of the BMW 330i and Charger R/T 5.7 HEMI will scream about the fault in Sam CarLegion’s stars for this drag and roll encounter. But we have already seen the subtle (and little) BMW 330i xDrive, as well as the hulking yellow splash of color of a Charger Daytona, face other foes. So, we have confidence in Sam’s judgment, especially after mentioning the V6 Dodge would have been blown out of the water by the AWD 3 Series.

30 photos