9s Chevy Cobalt Wheelies to Impress Original Camaro SS, Blown Wonder Is Unfazed

During the brief period when it was on sale in the United States, the Chevy Cobalt was offered in sedan and coupe body forms, complete with the traditional Cobalt SS sporty derivative. And it was powered by inline-four engines, though we’re pretty sure none of them yielded the necessary power for the Cobalts to make a positive impression at the drag strip.Nevertheless, we have seen fast examples before, and this sweet ride certainly qualifies as one of them. It was filmed (video embedded below) during the recent JEGS SPEEDWeek event (July 12th to 18th) held at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron, Ohio as it entered the NHRA Stock Eliminator class. Unfortunately, the good folks over at the RPM Army channel on YouTube don’t have any information on what’s hidden under the plain-looking body of this Chevy Cobalt, but we’re pretty sure it’s something feisty.Enough to help those massive rear tires spin so fast the front would stand up and give the crowd a nice wheelie show... After all, those wheelie bars aren’t there just for the looks, right? On the other hand, a tamer start might have given this Cobalt a better fighting chance against the competitor in the right lane. Which, by all means, is even cooler – a blown first-generation Camaro SS will always stand out in any crowd.So, even though it seems the latter also performed a (smaller) wheelie of its own, the classic ride proved fast enough to snatch the victory with a 9.45s ET compared to the Cobalt’s 9.83s result. It would have been interesting to also see the trap speeds, though, because we have a feeling that’s where the Camaro SS made the difference.