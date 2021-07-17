Lightly Driven 2006 Pontiac GTO Shows a Final Year in Mint Condition for Hooning

Automotive enthusiasts know very well that Pontiac’s original GTO is credited in some circles with making the muscle car market a popular choice back in the 1960s. Interestingly, the series has always been kind of short-lived when compared to other popular nameplates, with production from 1963 to 1974 and then from 2004 to 2006... down under, in Australia.
While the Pontiac brand sank into retirement because of dismal sales and as one of the many examples of what an economic crisis can do to iconic nameplates, the GTO was likely sent to greener pastures to gather up an increasing cult following. As such, it’s one of those iconic names that’s gone but not forgotten. Even if not everyone enjoys the fact that its final incarnation was a captive import, as it was revived for Pontiac as the left-hand-drive version of the Australian-born Holden Monaro.
Still, that doesn't mean the final installment of the legendary series isn’t without its appeal. Let’s take this 2006 Pontiac GTO for example. It’s being offered on consignment from Garage Kept Motors with very low mileage of just 6,877 miles (11,067 km), meaning it has only been driven for 458 miles (737 km), on average, each year since new. Of course, one can’t judge it like that, and probably the GTO had long streams of relaxation that were interrupted by short bursts of performance driving every once in a while.
Or, at least, that’s how we imagine this car’s previous adventures. Anyways, time has been kind with this one, as it remains in pristine condition even some 15 years after it left the factory gates. Both the black exterior and the matching black interior look spotless, and that red pinstripe seems like the subtlest thing around. Of course, expert eyes won’t be missing on the crimson GTO letters in the back or the 6.0-liter badge attached to the trunk lid. And there are also the large oval exhaust tailpipes to give up hints on the LS2 powerplant hidden under the hood.
That one was good for 400 horsepower back in the day, and we can imagine it hasn’t lost too many ponies on account of the very light usage. Not to mention there are a few thoughtful upgrades that should keep it company, such as the Hurst short shifter, the K&N air intake and filter system, as well as the brand-new Goodyear F1 performance tires. Now, the bad news is that we’re not dealing with a steal as far as pricing is concerned, with the listing having a buy-it-now quota of $36,900.
Still, that doesn't mean the final installment of the legendary series isn’t without its appeal. Let’s take this 2006 Pontiac GTO for example. It’s being offered on consignment from Garage Kept Motors with very low mileage of just 6,877 miles (11,067 km), meaning it has only been driven for 458 miles (737 km), on average, each year since new. Of course, one can’t judge it like that, and probably the GTO had long streams of relaxation that were interrupted by short bursts of performance driving every once in a while.
Or, at least, that’s how we imagine this car’s previous adventures. Anyways, time has been kind with this one, as it remains in pristine condition even some 15 years after it left the factory gates. Both the black exterior and the matching black interior look spotless, and that red pinstripe seems like the subtlest thing around. Of course, expert eyes won’t be missing on the crimson GTO letters in the back or the 6.0-liter badge attached to the trunk lid. And there are also the large oval exhaust tailpipes to give up hints on the LS2 powerplant hidden under the hood.
That one was good for 400 horsepower back in the day, and we can imagine it hasn’t lost too many ponies on account of the very light usage. Not to mention there are a few thoughtful upgrades that should keep it company, such as the Hurst short shifter, the K&N air intake and filter system, as well as the brand-new Goodyear F1 performance tires. Now, the bad news is that we’re not dealing with a steal as far as pricing is concerned, with the listing having a buy-it-now quota of $36,900.