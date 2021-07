1968 Pontiac GTO Shows 400ci V8, Cool Dual-Tone Look, and Decidedly Low Mileage

General Motors decided that between 1966 and 1971 the GTO had enough merits to warrant a separation within the Pontiac ranks. As such, the model became independent as production kicked off with the VINs that started with 242. So, to this very day, if you want a “real” GTO, one needs to make sure it’s one of those 242 examples.As such, with the VIN 242378R203076, this 1968 GTO is part of the special breed, according to Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars. While it doesn’t have the pretense of being entirely original, several highlights will make this a cool and very classic companion for summer road trips ... or just plain old cruising fun. Among them, one certainly can’t discard the pristine Q-code Verdero Green paintjob without taking a second look. At least to make sure you’ve checked out the white vinyl top, if not for anything else.But don’t jump inside just yet, because those shiny 15-inch Pontiac Rallye wheels have been shod in large BFG 235/60-15 tires, so you don’t lose grasp of what’s going on at tarmac level. Now let’s take a look inside the cockpit, where a 236-code white interior with bucket seats and center console eagerly awaits its next adventurous owner. A quick peek at the odometer will reveal a nice low-mileage readout of 27,508 miles / 44,270 km – but unfortunately, there’s also an “actual mileage cannot be verified” disclaimer.Now, before we get to the asking price, let’s notice the cool setup under the hood. It’s a replacement – but accurate in terms of factory credentials – 400ci (6.5 l) V8 mill ready to do the owner’s bidding in there. And it’s mated to a Turbo 400 three-speed auto transmission, so the asking price of $37,500 might not sound like too much anymore.