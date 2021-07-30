Pagani Zonda Revolución Is Terrifying Yet Amazing to Drive

4 This Heavily Modified 1983 BMW R80ST Is a Gorgeous Scrambler You Could Own

2 We Simply Can’t Get Enough of This Reworked 2018 Ducati Monster 797

1 Airbrushed Chevy Monte Carlo With Reverse Hood and Trunk Looks Truly Ocean-Cool

More on this:

“Coyote” Is a Rugged Honda NX650 Dominator Dressed With Bultaco Apparel

A Mercurio 175 GT’s fuel tank made itself at home on NX650’s frame, but that’s just the beginning. 7 photos



The donor in question comes equipped with an air-cooled SOHC single-cylinder mill, which packs a displacement of 644cc, four valves and a single overhead camshaft. It is mated to a five-speed gearbox that routes its force to a chain final drive. At around 6,000 rpm, the four-stroke creature will go about producing up to 45 ponies, along with 39 pound-feet (53 Nm) of twist lower down the rpm range.



With a top speed of just 95 mph (153 kph), the ‘89



Petrolheads who are well versed in Bultaco lore may have already recognized the origin of that gas chamber. It is a repurposed Mercurio 175 GT module, accompanied by a unique scrambler-style saddle and hand-formed fenders.



The rims are embraced by a grippy pair of high-performance Coker Diamond tires on both ends. In terms of mechanical adjustments, handling improvements are made possible by refurbished forks and a state-of-the-art shock absorber from Ohlins’ inventory. On the intake end of the combustion cycle, the 644cc engine received a K&N air filter, which is accompanied by a complete GR exhaust system. Since the company’s birth, the reputed moto gurus over at Spain’s Cafe Racer Dreams stacked up on as many as 122 diverse builds. Lately, their work revolved solely around BMW’s two-wheeled entities, but the beast you see above this paragraph is a different animal. In its previous incarnation, CRD’s custom titan – who goes by the name of “Coyote” – was an ordinary 1989 MY NX650 Dominator from Honda ’s range.The donor in question comes equipped with an air-cooledsingle-cylinder mill, which packs a displacement of 644cc, four valves and a single overhead camshaft. It is mated to a five-speed gearbox that routes its force to a chain final drive. At around 6,000 rpm, the four-stroke creature will go about producing up to 45 ponies, along with 39 pound-feet (53 Nm) of twist lower down the rpm range.With a top speed of just 95 mph (153 kph), the ‘89 Dominator can’t be described as a rocket; which is perfectly fine, because the CRD team wasn’t looking for face-melting acceleration or triple-digit horsepower figures. They kicked things off by focusing on the bike’s aesthetics.Petrolheads who are well versed in Bultaco lore may have already recognized the origin of that gas chamber. It is a repurposed Mercurio 175 GT module, accompanied by a unique scrambler-style saddle and hand-formed fenders. Coyote ’s front end flaunts a grilled headlight unit, an aftermarket handlebar and white Beston grips, while the stock wheels have been replaced with laced 18-inch items from Excel.The rims are embraced by a grippy pair of high-performance Coker Diamond tires on both ends. In terms of mechanical adjustments, handling improvements are made possible by refurbished forks and a state-of-the-art shock absorber from Ohlins’ inventory. On the intake end of the combustion cycle, the 644cc engine received a K&N air filter, which is accompanied by a complete GR exhaust system.