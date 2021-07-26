Admiral X Force 145 Is the $1 Billion Megayacht All Others Dream Of

4 Richard Hammond Selling Fleet of His Vehicles to Fund His Smallest Cog Adventure

1 6K-Mile 1973 Honda CB750 Four K3 Looks Absolutely Immaculate, Could Be Yours

More on this:

This Heavily Modified 1983 BMW R80ST Is a Gorgeous Scrambler You Could Own

Let everyone know you’re the real MVP by riding atop a one-off showstopper that’s as classy as you are. 40 photos



This whole ordeal allows the retro Beemer to run the quarter-mile distance in 14.1 seconds, while its top speed is rated at 106 mph (171 kph). Now that we’ve inspected the original bike’s powertrain characteristics, let’s see how Minnesota-based C&J Motorrad transformed it into a groovy piece of mechanical artwork.



The overhaul took place in 2016; a year after the current owner purchased the factory-spec R80ST. For starters, the original fuel tank has been deleted to make way for an R100RT’s repurposed (and much better-looking) alternative. Furthermore, hand-crafted aluminum fenders can be seen taking pride of place on both ends.



For that juicy old-school scrambler aesthetic, the C&J crew went about installing a quilted leather saddle that keeps things classy. The cockpit comes equipped with a Velona gauge from Daytona’s catalog, as well as a new handlebar that sports a single bar-end mirror on the left-hand side. In terms of footwear, the standard hoops received a pair of Mitas Moto E-07 enduro tires, while handling improvements are achieved thanks to refurbished forks and a YSS shock absorber.



Lastly, a thorough makeover was applied to R80ST’s gearbox and twin-cylinder powerplant. The latter was treated to a powder-coated two-into-one exhaust system that’s been developed by Cone Engineering. Without going into any other details, we’ll have you know this custom Bavarian is going under the hammer on



If you’re eager to top that, you may do so until Friday (July 30), when the auctioning period will come to an end. You should also keep in mind that Motorrad’s beauty carries modern spark plugs, retuned carbs and a fresh ignition coil, all of which were fitted in September, 2020. Long story short, we think you should totally check this thing out. In its previous life, the scrambler-style beast you’re looking at here was a 1983 variant of BMW ’s R80ST family. The Beemer’s air-cooled 798cc boxer-twin engine is capable of producing 50 horses at approximately 6,500 revs per minute, along with up to 42 pound-feet (57 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range. A five-speed transmission is tasked with enabling the mill’s oomph to reach a shaft final drive.This whole ordeal allows the retro Beemer to run the quarter-mile distance in 14.1 seconds, while its top speed is rated at 106 mph (171 kph). Now that we’ve inspected the original bike’s powertrain characteristics, let’s see how Minnesota-based C&J Motorrad transformed it into a groovy piece of mechanical artwork.The overhaul took place in 2016; a year after the current owner purchased the factory-spec R80ST. For starters, the original fuel tank has been deleted to make way for an R100RT’s repurposed (and much better-looking) alternative. Furthermore, hand-crafted aluminum fenders can be seen taking pride of place on both ends.For that juicy old-school scrambler aesthetic, the C&J crew went about installing a quilted leather saddle that keeps things classy. The cockpit comes equipped with a Velona gauge from Daytona’s catalog, as well as a new handlebar that sports a single bar-end mirror on the left-hand side. In terms of footwear, the standard hoops received a pair of Mitas Moto E-07 enduro tires, while handling improvements are achieved thanks to refurbished forks and a YSS shock absorber.Lastly, a thorough makeover was applied to R80ST’s gearbox and twin-cylinder powerplant. The latter was treated to a powder-coated two-into-one exhaust system that’s been developed by Cone Engineering. Without going into any other details, we’ll have you know this custom Bavarian is going under the hammer on Bring A Trailer , with a current bid of just $5,000!If you’re eager to top that, you may do so until Friday (July 30), when the auctioning period will come to an end. You should also keep in mind that Motorrad’s beauty carries modern spark plugs, retuned carbs and a fresh ignition coil, all of which were fitted in September, 2020. Long story short, we think you should totally check this thing out.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.