Richard Hammond Selling Fleet of His Vehicles to Fund His Smallest Cog Adventure

For many people out there, passionate about automobiles and other unrelated stuff, the name Richard Hammond is self-explanatory. The Englishman has been for years at the center of several high-profile shows, including the highly successful Top Gear and The Grand Tour.
The man is very present on the screen these days, but he’s planning to be even more so from later this fall, with a discovery+ UK docuseries that will be centered around The Smallest Cog restoration business he’s setting up with specialists Neil and Anthony Greenhouse.
Hammond announced the idea back in June, saying he’s “putting my money where my mouth is,” but it would seem he’s kind of short on money.
On Sunday, August 1, Silverstone Auctions will be hosting The Classic at Silverstone auction. And we got word today it is there where Hammond will be selling not one, not two, but eight of the vehicles he owns.
“The irony of me supporting my new classic car restoration business by selling some of my own classic car collection is not wasted on me,” Hammond said in a statement.
“It is with a very heavy heart that they go, as they have a great deal of personal sentimental value, but they will be funding the future development of the business and giving life back to countless other classic vehicles.”
The collection of vehicles to go includes both cars and motorcycles. We’re talking about a 1969 Porsche 911T, a 1927 Sunbeam Model 2 bike, a 1999 Lotus Esprit Sport 350, the 5th of 48 built, a 1932 Velocette KSS Mk1, and a 1977 Moto Guzzi Le Mans Mk1. The cherry on the cake should be the 1959 Bentley S2 he’s now looking to part ways with.
According to Silverstone, all the Hammond vehicles for sale will go without reserve, and all the money raised from them should go into funding The Smallest Cog.
Hammond announced the idea back in June, saying he’s “putting my money where my mouth is,” but it would seem he’s kind of short on money.
On Sunday, August 1, Silverstone Auctions will be hosting The Classic at Silverstone auction. And we got word today it is there where Hammond will be selling not one, not two, but eight of the vehicles he owns.
“The irony of me supporting my new classic car restoration business by selling some of my own classic car collection is not wasted on me,” Hammond said in a statement.
“It is with a very heavy heart that they go, as they have a great deal of personal sentimental value, but they will be funding the future development of the business and giving life back to countless other classic vehicles.”
The collection of vehicles to go includes both cars and motorcycles. We’re talking about a 1969 Porsche 911T, a 1927 Sunbeam Model 2 bike, a 1999 Lotus Esprit Sport 350, the 5th of 48 built, a 1932 Velocette KSS Mk1, and a 1977 Moto Guzzi Le Mans Mk1. The cherry on the cake should be the 1959 Bentley S2 he’s now looking to part ways with.
According to Silverstone, all the Hammond vehicles for sale will go without reserve, and all the money raised from them should go into funding The Smallest Cog.
I’m making a new show and I’m putting my money where my mouth is.@discoveryplusuk @drivetribe #RichardHammondsWorkshop pic.twitter.com/9gcTQ9jFkf— Richard Hammond (@RichardHammond) June 21, 2021