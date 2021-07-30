Airbrushed Chevy Monte Carlo With Reverse Hood and Trunk Looks Truly Ocean-Cool

This summer seems like fresh paintjobs that go towards the lighter side of the color spectrum are all the rage among customizers and their clients. Or, at least, that’s the tendency – with a few cool exceptions – as far as the latest projects captured by the WhipAddict channel on YouTube are concerned. Some for the better, some (definitely) for the worse.
Because we need to focus on the positive aspects of life, let’s start by trying (hard) to forget about that T-top Dodge Challenger that seemed beyond outrageous boss level 100 with its 34-inchers and all the other (tasteless) modifications. The one thing that looked good on it was the mesmerizing paintjob. On the other hand, that minty green Chevy C10 from not long ago had the sparkling light shade looking even better, as far as we are concerned.
And it also rode on modern 24-inch Forgiato wheels without actually being a hi-riser at heart. That honor was left to a brown over the red interior and soft-top 1971 Chevy Impala ‘Vert that also got under its hood a new supercharged LT5 lease of life. What do all of these have in common with this ultra-cool (literally and figuratively at the same time) G-body Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS?
One would be the light-shaded paintjob and the second would be the large alloy wheels. But frankly, we just wanted to be reminded that sometimes too much doesn’t necessarily deliver a colossal failure... unlike most cases (Challenger, we’re looking specifically at you!).
This ride has so many custom elements crammed all over the place that it shouldn’t work at all. Yet, somehow, it’s mesmerizingly giving us idyllic images with Monte’ arriving at a secluded beach after a long summer road trip.
Perhaps for a late-night party? After all, it does have what it takes... as far as we can tell after a short glimpse at the goodies hidden inside the cargo area. Which, by the way, is accessible via the reverse-mounted trunk lid! And that’s not all, because the hood also pops open the other way...
It’s only logical that just about everything has custom touches – from the interior to the engine bay. But, above all, what makes this ride tick is the airbrushed body with a truly spectacular ocean theme!
