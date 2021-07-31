Classic Honda CB250RS Shapeshifts to Become a Rugged Custom Scrambler

4 This Juicy 1990 Suzuki GSX-R1100 Restomod Will Leave You Utterly Dumbfounded

It looks absurdly menacing for a bike that'll barely make it past 90 mph. 16 photos



Each and every one of the standard lighting modules was replaced with modern componentry that draws power from a lithium battery. Last but not least, Mokka consulted Heidenau’s inventory to obtain a chunky set of K60 tires, thus concluding their magnificent About a month ago, we had a look at a sensational Honda CB400F customized by Árpi Bozi’s Mokka Cycles – a notable workshop that hails from the Hungarian capital city of Budapest. Their portfolio is home to an abundance of admirable ventures showcasing what Bozi and his team are all about, so we couldn’t resist the urge to talk about another creature bred under Mokka’s roof.This time around, the chosen donor comes in the form of a CB250RS, featuring a four-stroke 248cc single-cylinder powerplant. At optimal rpm, the engine will go about delivering a humble 26 hp to a five-speed gearbox, which spins the rear hoop via a chain final drive. Finally, the bike’s top speed is rated at 91 mph (146 kph).It goes without saying Honda ’s CB250RS is no speed demon, but the Mokka crew made good use of its modest 326-pound (148 kg) curb weight to create an agile scrambler you’ll adore. After the original bodywork had been discarded, Bozi’s specialists outsourced a minute gas chamber from a classic Suzuki TS185.As soon as they were happy with the way this repurposed tank sat on the frame, their attention moved rearward. The subframe was amputated to make room for a loop-style alternative, on top of which you’ll find a stealthy leather saddle. Besides getting treated to a revitalizing makeover inside out, the 248cc mill received a K&N air filter and a stainless-steel exhaust system that looks the business.The machine’s forks and brakes have also been subjected to a comprehensive rebuild, while dual Hagon shocks are tasked with handling rear suspension duties. Árpi’s moto masters used aluminum to fabricate a shiny chain guard and a pair of bespoke fenders in-house. In the cockpit, we’re greeted by a Daytona Velona gauge and an LSL handlebar, which sports Accossato grips, one-off switches and a Domino clutch lever.Each and every one of the standard lighting modules was replaced with modern componentry that draws power from a lithium battery. Last but not least, Mokka consulted Heidenau’s inventory to obtain a chunky set of K60 tires, thus concluding their magnificent exploit