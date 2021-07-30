Ducati 996 “Project Y” Is How You Elevate a Custom Venture to Utter Perfection

More on this:

1 Pagani Zonda Revolución Is Terrifying Yet Amazing to Drive

2 We Simply Can’t Get Enough of This Reworked 2018 Ducati Monster 797

3 The Isetta Story: How an Italian-Designed Microcar Saved BMW From Bankruptcy

4 1980 Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans II Gets to Meet Its Bespoke Cafe Racer Alter-Ego