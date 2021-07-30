Ducati 996 “Project Y” Is How You Elevate a Custom Venture to Utter Perfection

In the same way the X chromosome has a Y counterpart, VR Customs’ “Project X” – a venture we’ve explored some time ago – has a little brother. It goes without saying this polished titan manages to be just as impressive as its sibling, but let’s go into detail and see how it actually came together.
To understand what this Dubai-based workshop is really about, we must take its Vendetta Racing origins into account. Since Alan Boyter laid the foundation for this motorsport team back in 2007, his crew became involved in dozens of racing events, including UAE’s Sportsbike Championship, the Dubai International Baja and even Dakar.
VR’s bespoke endeavors kicked off six years after Vendetta’s birth, when Alan was looking to start channeling his energy into a new creative outlet. Using his extensive background in all manner of moto-related pursuits, the specialist went about tackling numerous projects to hone his skills. Ultimately, Boyter’s journey in the custom motorcycle realm culminated with this divine pair of unique Ducs.
Ducati 996. Now, you're probably on the verge of getting heated up about the unorthodox act of fiddling with a 996, but hear me out.
The baffling workmanship we see here isn’t exactly a daily occurrence, so we’d say the sheer amount of praise Boyter deserves for his undertakings ought to surpass any criticism by a significant margin. On that note, ladies and gents, let’s proceed with a thorough inspection of what makes this two-wheeled stallion so intriguing.
First things first, Boyter reached out to the same British fabricator he’s collaborated with on the previous 996. Their bolt-on catalog was raided for a cafe racer-style tail unit, as well as an aluminum front fairing resembling that of an old-school SuperSport. Upon receiving these orders, a plethora of thoughtful tweaks had to be performed on the bike’s subframe to accommodate the shiny tail, at the tip of which you’ll spot an LED lighting strip.
In terms of powertrain enhancements, a premium radiator is tasked with keeping temperatures in check when the Duc is out on the road. Moreover, the liquid-cooled L-twin colossus exhales via a pie-cut exhaust system, which was crafted in-house and polished before being topped with a set of high-grade mufflers. The original Brembo brakes, Ohlins monoshock and Showa forks have all been retained, but Alan wouldn’t let them escape without a meticulous rebuild.
A closer look at Project Y will reveal an extensive use of carbon fiber jewelry, such as snazzy engine cases, an eerie front fender and rear wheel covers that bear the VR logo. To top things off, Boyter honored 996’s trestle frame with a handsome coat of seafoam green paintwork. This color can also be found on the stitches adorning the machine’s unique solo saddle.
If you asked me which one of VR Customs’ mechanical knights I’d rather take for a ride, I would scratch my head in utter confusion. Both entities are truly astonishing in their own right, so picking between them is virtually impossible!
