Limited-Edition Ducati Monster S4RS Tricolore Shows 4K Miles on Its Odometer

The tale says a Ducatista hasn’t lived until they got to twist the throttle on a Monster. 25 photos



A six-speed gearbox is tasked with spinning the rear Marchesini wheel by means of a chain final drive, resulting in a quarter-mile time of just 11.3 seconds. Suspension duties are taken good care of by high-grade Ohlins componentry, while a premium selection of Brembo goodies provide abundant stopping power on both ends. Right, you get the idea; this unblemished The Tricolore variant from Ducati ’s mighty Monster S4RS lineup saw a limited production run of just 400 units back in 2008. In this article’s photo gallery, you will find the 256th special-edition copy assembled by the Italian manufacturer, and this sexy beast is currently up for grabs at no reserve!It features a protective clear coat over its carbon fiber accessories, as well as fresh fork seals, bar-end mirrors from CRG and 30 mm (1.2 inches) handlebar risers. Additionally, the Duc’s odometer tells us that it’s only been ridden for about 4k miles (6,500 km), making this whole ordeal even more enthralling.Should you be looking to bid for this Italian showstopper, you may do so by heading over to Bring A Trailer before Wednesday, August 3. For the time being, the top bidder is offering $7,500 to lure the limited-edition ‘08 MY S4RS into their garage. Since we told you everything there is to know about this particular machine, let’s take a quick look at the Monster ’s general characteristics.Bologna’s mechanical lion houses a vicious 998cc Testastretta L-twin within its tubular steel trellis skeleton. This feral piece of liquid-cooled machinery prides itself with a Marellisetup, eight desmodromic valves and a beefy compression ratio of 11.4:1. When the crankshaft turns at 9,500 rpm, the engine will be more than happy to summon as much as 130 hp, along with 77 pound-feet (103 Nm) of twist at 7,500 revs.A six-speed gearbox is tasked with spinning the rear Marchesini wheel by means of a chain final drive, resulting in a quarter-mile time of just 11.3 seconds. Suspension duties are taken good care of by high-grade Ohlins componentry, while a premium selection of Brembo goodies provide abundant stopping power on both ends. Right, you get the idea; this unblemished Tricolore is one hell of a way to show your buddies just how classy you are.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.