Low-Mileage 2001 BMW Z8 Might Prove the Ideal Companion for Sunny Road Trips

Although it was built for just one generation between 2000 and 2003, meaning it didn’t become a sales hero, the BMW Z8 has a lot of things going for itself. Its retro styling will certainly appeal to classic car enthusiasts, particularly those with a soft spot for the BMW 507. It’s also a roadster, so one can enjoy the wind in the hair... James Bond-style.
Additionally, a mighty V8 under the hood will ensure fast summer road trip adventures. And it’s also a great collectible, having the panache of being touched by great folks such as the (in)famous Chris Bangle or Henrik Fisker, among others.
Then you can also dive into the specifics. For example, this Titanium Silver Metallic (with black soft-top and Black Nappa leather upholstery) 2001 Z8 has always enjoyed the sunny state of California during its lifetime. According to the description provided by the seller (aka aleccartio on Bring a Trailer), it was registered there since new and came into the possession of the current owner in 2013.
Aside from enjoying an extended period alongside the same person, the Z8 also didn’t travel much – probably just for a few road trips during each summer. As such, the odometer currently reads a mere 23k miles (37,000 km). This means the mighty 4.9-liter V8 should have no trouble in delivering all of its ponies through the six-speed manual transmission while the driver imagines he’s a Pierce Brosnan impersonator on the way towards a new James Bond adventure.
So, the rest of the highlights are now starting to feel like mere bonuses. The unit has a powered convertible top, 18-inch split-spoke alloys, powered seats, a Harman Kardon audio system, and even a removable hardtop. Not to mention the clean Carfax report and equally pristine California title in the owner’s name.
Naturally, this ride that does not look to have been kept as a garage queen will not be cheap. Hopefully, the next owner will also get it rolling from time to time, especially since this roadster begs for great summer road trips and adventures even when standing still. But, of course, there’s the question of money. And the current highest bid has already reached $90k... with no less than six more days before the auction closes.
Then you can also dive into the specifics. For example, this Titanium Silver Metallic (with black soft-top and Black Nappa leather upholstery) 2001 Z8 has always enjoyed the sunny state of California during its lifetime. According to the description provided by the seller (aka aleccartio on Bring a Trailer), it was registered there since new and came into the possession of the current owner in 2013.
Aside from enjoying an extended period alongside the same person, the Z8 also didn’t travel much – probably just for a few road trips during each summer. As such, the odometer currently reads a mere 23k miles (37,000 km). This means the mighty 4.9-liter V8 should have no trouble in delivering all of its ponies through the six-speed manual transmission while the driver imagines he’s a Pierce Brosnan impersonator on the way towards a new James Bond adventure.
So, the rest of the highlights are now starting to feel like mere bonuses. The unit has a powered convertible top, 18-inch split-spoke alloys, powered seats, a Harman Kardon audio system, and even a removable hardtop. Not to mention the clean Carfax report and equally pristine California title in the owner’s name.
Naturally, this ride that does not look to have been kept as a garage queen will not be cheap. Hopefully, the next owner will also get it rolling from time to time, especially since this roadster begs for great summer road trips and adventures even when standing still. But, of course, there’s the question of money. And the current highest bid has already reached $90k... with no less than six more days before the auction closes.