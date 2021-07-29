1992 Dodge Viper Shows Only 36 Original Miles, Looks Pristine

The one and only Bob Lutz once told a gentleman by the name of Tom Gale to draw up the modern-day equivalent to the Cobra. A few months later, the automotive designer presented him with a clay model that was immediately adapted into a concept with the blessing of Carroll Shelby.
Publicly revealed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in 1989, the design study was adapted into a V8-engined prototype. Two years later, an 8.0-liter V10 monster debuted into production in the SR 1.
Chrysler delivered only 285 units in 1992, which makes the first batch of SR 1s the most desirable Vipers of them all. For example, the Lee Iacocca-owned VIN 001 fetched $285k at auction despite a high estimate of $125k.
As for the car we’ll cover today, VIN 100 of 285 is the definition of a time capsule because it shows just under 36 miles (58 kilometers) on the clock. Offered on consignment by Russo and Steele, the car is pretty much spotless in terms of plastic bits and pieces, upholstery, paintwork, and oily bits.
Owned by a collector since day one and stored in a climate-controlled museum, the open-top sports car with a V10 heart isn’t exactly perfect for long-distance cruising. First-generation Vipers are notoriously deficient in terms of build quality, the brakes don’t feature anti-lock assistance, and there are no airbags whatsoever. Oh, and by the way, the windows don’t roll up because there are no windows. Or outside door handles for that matter.
On the upside, Lutz and Gale should be thanked for creating the most visceral sports car of the 1990s. Just like the Cobra, the Viper combines an insanely powerful motor with a light chassis. Enthusiasts crave that kind of human-machine connection, which is why this blast from the not-so-distant past is certain to fetch big bucks at the Russo and Steele Monterey 2021 auction.
Chrysler delivered only 285 units in 1992, which makes the first batch of SR 1s the most desirable Vipers of them all. For example, the Lee Iacocca-owned VIN 001 fetched $285k at auction despite a high estimate of $125k.
As for the car we’ll cover today, VIN 100 of 285 is the definition of a time capsule because it shows just under 36 miles (58 kilometers) on the clock. Offered on consignment by Russo and Steele, the car is pretty much spotless in terms of plastic bits and pieces, upholstery, paintwork, and oily bits.
Owned by a collector since day one and stored in a climate-controlled museum, the open-top sports car with a V10 heart isn’t exactly perfect for long-distance cruising. First-generation Vipers are notoriously deficient in terms of build quality, the brakes don’t feature anti-lock assistance, and there are no airbags whatsoever. Oh, and by the way, the windows don’t roll up because there are no windows. Or outside door handles for that matter.
On the upside, Lutz and Gale should be thanked for creating the most visceral sports car of the 1990s. Just like the Cobra, the Viper combines an insanely powerful motor with a light chassis. Enthusiasts crave that kind of human-machine connection, which is why this blast from the not-so-distant past is certain to fetch big bucks at the Russo and Steele Monterey 2021 auction.