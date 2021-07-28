B-Body Dodge Charger Gets Blown to Mad “Maxx” Mode As Wide Monster Truck Tribute

Usually, the most popular incarnations of the classic Dodge Charger are the second and third-generation B-bodies, models that lived a short but fruitful life between 1968 and 1974. Many vintage car aficionados would give up just about anything to own an original, numbers-matching survivor. But, of course, there’s also the custom ride enthusiast community that doesn’t have a problem with a little change here and there.
They usually don’t have issues with going to the extremes, either. But we’re not so sure that such a vision as the one imagined by Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist behind the adry53customs account on social media is even possible in real life. At least, not at a 1:1 scale. The reason we are bringing this to the discussion is simple and it has everything to do with the source of inspiration.
As such, for his latest project, the pixel master has given a few social media-conscious shout-outs. A few of the individuals are well known across the Internet realm, including the YouTuber behind the WhistlinDiesel channel. But we are not so sure he would like the latter’s plans with this creation if the Charger were ever to become real.
At least, when it comes to the Traxxas RC monster truck inspiration, things are easier to handle. After all, at 1:10 or even smaller at 1:24 scale, things don’t look nearly as disastrous when you wreak havoc alongside an RC monster truck. And that’s how we get to the bottom line. We are dealing here with a B-body Dodge Charger dubbed “Maxx.” You can easily understand why the Mad Max reference since we’re dealing with a blown muscle car looking utterly comfy on huge monster truck wheels.
And it’s a wide monster because the menacing coupe probably doesn’t want to give up its virtual performance credentials. As such, the CGI stance has us looking at a “monster truck that goes wider beyond the fenders.” This could be useful and cool at the same time – but we’re not even sure it’s achievable in real life. Or at a 1:1 scale. Maybe as a little RC monster muscle car/truck created as a DIY project?
