Cammed Charger R/T Has Questionable Looks, Color-Changing LEDs, Rad Soundtrack

Naturally, it’s no surprise to meet a lot of personalized rides based on the latest Charger, even if we are to discuss the specifics – such as the pre-facelift 2011 to 2014 examples. One of them was recently captured by the good folks over at the “R/T Life” channel on YouTube. And we have to say that it’s one of the greatest mixed bags of this particular variety we have ever seen.On the one hand, we have the raw and untamed widebody conversion that started back in autumn 2018 and was apparently finished just a few months ago, in April 2021. For me, if the owner wanted this to be one of those raw and unfinished design cases it’s certainly a big success. Otherwise, not so much. But the questionable looks are just one part of the project.Another would be the gimmicky color-changing LED taillights. They’re quite childish, and it doesn’t help the videographer spend an absurd amount of time showcasing them. Yes, they are cool if the owner goes to a 1980s-themed disco party. Otherwise, again, not so much.But on the other hand, there’s an equally absurd long list of modifications. And those are decidedly on the positive side, as shown during the quick passes and the initial burnout. Frankly, I wish this video (embedded below) was all about these changes (most of them are listed in the description, some are on-screen as well) and the cammed 5.7-liter Hemi V8 was allowed to bring fire and brimstone all eight minutes long...