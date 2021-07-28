Dwarfing an F-150 Raptor Is Now as Easy as Saying 2021 MegaRexx F-250 MegaRaptor

Right now, if you want the biggest, maddest, coolest truck out there and OEM is the only way there is no other choice but to pray for an allocation on the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. But if the aftermarket sector is enticing enough to confide in third-party applications, then the sky is the limit. And you can easily get a truck that’s going to dwarf just about anything out there... if you have the cash.
Let’s take Castle Hayne, North Carolina-based MegaRexx Trucks, for example. The little aftermarket shop is focused on playing with the Ford Super Duty line to deliver the MegaRaptor. Just about anything will do the custom trick, including the F-250, F-350, and F-450 with both diesel and gasoline powertrains. And just to explain their way of thinking, the company recently showcased an impromptu comparison between a white MegaRexx MegaRaptor and the original, first-generation Ford F-150 SVT Raptor.
And that’s not all, because they have no problem presenting their builds next to something way bigger than anything they could produce. As such, a black MegaRaptor example was also showcased against the Battleship North Carolina. Did you get their reference – Castle Hayne-based, a warship named after their home state?
Never mind the ideas that started swirling around, like the wide choices for taking these MegaRaptors on summer road trips to highlight their fit and size against different landmarks across America... Maybe that’s something for their new owners to do. Coincidence or not, both MegaRexx MegaRaptor trucks are built on the same platform, as they started their life as regular 2021 Ford F-250 pickups.
The white example is a Crew Cab, while the black one is a SuperCab. Their trims and finishes are also different: one is a Lariat Ultimate 4x4 dressed up in Star White Metallic Tri-Coat with Black leather, the other an XL 4x4 with an Agate Black Metallic paintjob and a Medium Earth Gray leather interior.
But the technical specifications, the ones that warrant the MegaRaptor designation, are certainly the same. So, these include the 475-horsepower 6.7-liter PowerStroke V8 diesel, 4.5-inch/5-inch (11.4 / 12.7 cm) suspension lift kit front and back, a laser-cut steel halo tilt-action front end, 20-inch MRAP wheels shod in 46-inch tires, or the nine-inch (23 cm) wider body...
One last mention. Both trucks are for sale and even come equipped with cool things to use in the wilderness this summer, such as the air-powered train horns or the B&W RollOver trailer hitch system with Gen-Y Heavy Hitch! Among many others...
