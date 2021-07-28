Lil Baby's Brabus G-Wagen Has Custom Forgiatos, Nicki Minaj Thinks It's on Fire

When you’re one of the most prominent figures in the trap music scene to date like American rapper, singer, and songwriter Dominique Armani Jones (aka Lil Baby), you really don’t need a lot of stuff to get the blood flowing. A parking lot, a cool vehicle, some matching-color garments, and you’re all set. Of course, he also upped the stakes with a bundle of cash and what looks a lot like a unique Brabus take on the Mercedes-AMG G-Class.

7 photos