Lil Baby's Brabus G-Wagen Has Custom Forgiatos, Nicki Minaj Thinks It's on Fire

When you’re one of the most prominent figures in the trap music scene to date like American rapper, singer, and songwriter Dominique Armani Jones (aka Lil Baby), you really don’t need a lot of stuff to get the blood flowing. A parking lot, a cool vehicle, some matching-color garments, and you’re all set. Of course, he also upped the stakes with a bundle of cash and what looks a lot like a unique Brabus take on the Mercedes-AMG G-Class.
Now, because we are dealing here with a certified Platinum winner, we’re not going to hold it against Lil Baby for not giving us the full rundown on his new Brabus ride. We certainly would have loved to know all about the technical specifications of the G-Class (it’s probably a customized Brabus 800 based on the Mercedes-AMG G63), as well as the bespoke modifications.
As far as we can tell, these include the special blue paintjob, the black finishing touches, the custom set of unidentified Forgiato wheels, added carbon fiber details, along with a bit of extra LED lighting assistance. And that’s all that we can extract from the partial side and front views provided by the artist. No interior pics have been shared, but we did catch a glimpse of crimson attire in the video featurette (embedded below).
Instead, we appreciate the fact that Lil Baby dressed up for the occasion. Those matching blue touches – we noticed the sweatshirt, sneakers, cap, and even the watch strap – are all very cool. And quite subtle, unlike that bundle of cash... Never mind that, because all in all this appearance got a very important nod of approval.
And it came from none other than Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty – aka Nicki Minaj. Believe it or not, the very “Queen of Rap” showed up as the very first person to drop a comment. And she bundled a host of emojis (eight of them, to be more precise) to signal the showcase is clearly “on fire.” Now that must have felt great even for someone with the star power of Lil Baby...
