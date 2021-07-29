1 Roadkill Nights Dodge Hellcat Grudge to Be Shown on August 13, Race the Next Day

Roadkill Nights Dodge Hellcat Grudge to Be Shown on August 13, Race the Next Day

About a couple of weeks are left until “metro Detroit's weeklong celebration of American car culture” kicks off in Pontiac, Michigan, with the Roadkill Nights event, and we already have the schedule for the festivities. 6 photos



2021 marks the return of the show, with



It all kicks off a day prior, with the press preview. That’s when we’ll get to see for the time this year’s



Drag racing, however, kicks off at 11 a.m. with the open qualifying session that will be broadcasted live on



Dodge expects around 10,000 people to take part in this year’s event. Ticket packages kick off at $20 for general admission early bird specials (sale for these ends on July 30) and can reach as much as $350 for the Ultimate Package. You can find full details on that



As said, the Roadkill Nights is only the beginning of a week-long celebration of American motoring. On August 26, the Roadkill Nights is, ironically, the only day of the year when drag racing is allowed on Woodward Avenue. It has been around ever since 2015 and, with the exception of last 2020, when it was canceled on account of the health crisis that stopped the world in its tracks, it has been held every year.2021 marks the return of the show, with Dodge at the helm as title sponsor. In preparation for August 14, the day when Roadkill Nights takes place, the American carmaker published the schedule for the festivities.It all kicks off a day prior, with the press preview. That’s when we’ll get to see for the time this year’s Hellcat Grudge race vehicles, which will take to the tarmac stage the following day at 4:45 p.m. local time.Drag racing, however, kicks off at 11 a.m. with the open qualifying session that will be broadcasted live on DodgeGarage . At 5:45 p.m. the Top Eight shootout driver announcements will be made, with the actual racing, for both small and big tire machines, to begin at 7 p.m. The winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m.Dodge expects around 10,000 people to take part in this year’s event. Ticket packages kick off at $20 for general admission early bird specials (sale for these ends on July 30) and can reach as much as $350 for the Ultimate Package. You can find full details on that at this link As said, the Roadkill Nights is only the beginning of a week-long celebration of American motoring. On August 26, the Woodward Dream Cruise , an event sponsored by Ford, kicks off.