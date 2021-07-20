Low-Mileage 2021 Dodge Durango Hellcat Pleads Its Case for Demonic Possession

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is somewhat of a unicorn. It’s a family car and a muscle car all rolled into one, more so than the Charger Hellcat, which also has four doors. However, this being an SUV, it’s a lot more practical and roomier than the Charger, and there’s also an exclusivity factor that frankly doesn’t get mentioned enough.
Dodge promised to only build the Durango SRT Hellcat for the 2021 model year and then call it quits, which means you’re not going to find used examples as easily as you would if looking for other Hellcat-branded vehicles.
In terms of performance, the Dodge Durango Hellcat summons 710 hp (720 ps) from its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine, to go with 645 lb-ft (874 nm) of torque. If you’ve got enough room, you can max this thing out at an Autobahn-worthy 180 mph (290 kph). It’s not the most aerodynamic SUV though.
Now that you’re paying attention, consider this low-mileage example, up for grabs through Cars and Bids. It’s done just 200 miles (322 km), so it’s still brand new, basically, and it’s got $13,000’s worth of options – it cost $95,580 to purchase originally.
Highlights include the Black Package (20-inch wheels, black exhausts, gray metallic badges), the Technology Package (adaptive cruise control, advanced brake assist, lane departure warning, full-speed forward-collision warning), heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, suede headliner, carbon fiber accents, the 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 19-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system, wireless charging pad and plenty more.
As far as we’re concerned, it’s likely that you’ll have a better time driving something like the Durango Hellcat, as opposed to similarly-sized yet more expensive alternatives, which usually hail from Germany and don't really have as much grunt as this super-sized Dodge.
In terms of performance, the Dodge Durango Hellcat summons 710 hp (720 ps) from its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine, to go with 645 lb-ft (874 nm) of torque. If you’ve got enough room, you can max this thing out at an Autobahn-worthy 180 mph (290 kph). It’s not the most aerodynamic SUV though.
Now that you’re paying attention, consider this low-mileage example, up for grabs through Cars and Bids. It’s done just 200 miles (322 km), so it’s still brand new, basically, and it’s got $13,000’s worth of options – it cost $95,580 to purchase originally.
Highlights include the Black Package (20-inch wheels, black exhausts, gray metallic badges), the Technology Package (adaptive cruise control, advanced brake assist, lane departure warning, full-speed forward-collision warning), heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, suede headliner, carbon fiber accents, the 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 19-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system, wireless charging pad and plenty more.
As far as we’re concerned, it’s likely that you’ll have a better time driving something like the Durango Hellcat, as opposed to similarly-sized yet more expensive alternatives, which usually hail from Germany and don't really have as much grunt as this super-sized Dodge.