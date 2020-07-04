2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Design Flaws "Fixed" in Rendering Video

Whenever YouTube artists try to "fix" anything, it usually ends up being bad yet surprisingly entertaining. Two cents is not often enough, but those of TheSketchMonkey end up going a long way in the case of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.
So, as you've probably heard, Dodge revealed a Durango Hellcat this week. It's been rumored for many years, and while having that engine in another SUV is fantastic, the design department is letting the project down.
All Durango models are supposed to have this 2021 refresh. And while we can see the saber-tooth elements in the headlights or the chin spoiler, you can't just put racing stripes on a minivan and call it a race car. I mean, whenever Kia does a facelift, you almost get a completely new front end design.
Maybe we're nitpicking, as Dodge really is giving us a sweet deal, potentially the quickest SUV in the world at a fraction of what you'd pay for a Bentley or a Lamborghini. Maybe just a few quick fixes can make the Durango Hellcat better, and that's precisely the spirit of the rendering attempted by TheSketchMoney.
A few small changes at the front can add up. Namely, it's about working with the bumper to make it more interesting. The artist creates creases going down from the headlights, adding more character to the fascia. It somehow ends up looking a lot like the Charger Hellcat.
Now, if this were our rendering, we'd do something different with the Durango Hellcat. Namely, we like how Audi does widebody kits for the RS models. They seem deliberately chunky, adding a little plastic spacer to the side of the headlights to let you know something funky is going on. Don't you guys feel like the Durango should have a widebody kit too? I mean, it's got about twice the power of an S5.
