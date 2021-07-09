Google Releases New Android Auto Update with Mysterious Fixes

3 Good News for Android Auto Users as a Second Major Fix Is Confirmed

There’s a lot to fix about Android Auto, and every single update that Google releases is good news for users who are struggling with various problems when connecting their Android phones to the head unit in the car. 6 photos



This seems to be the case with Android Auto 6.6 as well, as the Mountain View-based search giant has just published a new version of the app, with the rollout currently underway through the Google Play Store.



Android Auto 6.6 thus comes without release notes, though there are several things that need to be mentioned about this new update.



First and foremost, the first beta build of version 6.6 landed in early June, while an updated release received the go-ahead later the same month. So if you’ve been running these beta builds, you should already know what to expect.



The new Android Auto version, however, is



As for what’s new in this update, Google itself has already confirmed several fixes for Android Auto, including one for a glitch causing the USB connection setting



Then, version 6.6 could also include more fixes for the crashes experienced by Samsung users when unlocking their devices. A problem that’s been around for a while causes



So presumably, Google itself used Android Auto 6.6 to include more refinements in addition to Samsung's fixes, yet it remains to be seen if the problem is all gone after installing the latest updates. But on the other hand, Google rarely provides a changelog with these Android Auto updates, so it's up to each and every one of us to figure out what's new.