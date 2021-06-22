3 Check the New Ford Maverick With Bronco and Bronco Sport Front Ends Rendering

Original 1966 Ford Bronco Is Heritage Vehicle for the 2021 Woodward Dream Cruise

For the past 25 years, Michigan’s Woodward Avenue has been the venue for the largest one-day automotive event in the world. How big? Think over 1.5 million people, coming together with some 40,000 vehicles along the famous route. 1 photo



Taking advantage of that, the Blue Oval decided the Bronco is the vehicle to honor this year, the original one that made possible all the craze surrounding the reveal or the reimagined version. Not only will Broncos (old and new) be on site, but the 1966 Bronco also made its way onto the logo of the event.



Taking advantage of its role in the Woodward Dream Cruise, Ford will, of course, field the entire army of new models on site, including the Mustang Mach-E GT, Ford F-150 Lightning, and the new talk of the town, the



One week before the start of the Cruise, Woodward Avenue will be home to another automotive event, backed by one of Ford’s rivals in a more action-packed segment, Dodge. On August 14, a portion of the public Woodward Avenue in Pontiac will turn into a legal drag strip as part of the



This one is significantly smaller in size than the Cruise, but Dodge still expects to draw close to 10,000 people for some intense racing.



So, no matter what carmaker you fancy, August promises to be one hot month for the people in the Detroit area and for those planning to attend one of the two events taking place on Woodward. After suffering the fallout of the health crisis, like all other events of its kind, the Woodward Dream Cruise, as the event is known, is coming back this year, and it will take place on August 21. The 26th edition of the gathering will see, for the fourth time in a row, American carmaker Ford as the main sponsor.Taking advantage of that, the Blue Oval decided the Bronco is the vehicle to honor this year, the original one that made possible all the craze surrounding the reveal or the reimagined version. Not only will Broncos (old and new) be on site, but the 1966 Bronco also made its way onto the logo of the event.Taking advantage of its role in the Woodward Dream Cruise, Ford will, of course, field the entire army of new models on site, including the Mustang Mach-E GT, Ford F-150 Lightning, and the new talk of the town, the Maverick One week before the start of the Cruise, Woodward Avenue will be home to another automotive event, backed by one of Ford’s rivals in a more action-packed segment, Dodge. On August 14, a portion of the public Woodward Avenue in Pontiac will turn into a legal drag strip as part of the Roadkill Nights event.This one is significantly smaller in size than the Cruise, but Dodge still expects to draw close to 10,000 people for some intense racing.So, no matter what carmaker you fancy, August promises to be one hot month for the people in the Detroit area and for those planning to attend one of the two events taking place on Woodward.

load press release