Prodrive Hunter T1+ Ready for Dakar 2022 Debut

The new regulations for the Dakar Rally should balance the performance of the four and two-wheel drive cars in the T1 class. The next edition of the Dakar Rally will be held in January 2022 in Saudi Arabia. The redesigned Hunter T1+ comes with increased suspension travel over its predecessor, along with 17-inch rims that are equipped with 37-inch tires. Previously, Prodrive fitted this model with 16-inch wheels and 32-inch rubber, so you can agree that this is a notable change.According to Prodrive, the suspension travel increased from 280 (11.02 inches) to 350 mm (13.77 inches), while the body's width was also increased from two meters (78.7 inches) to 2.3 meters (90.55 inches). Since things are connected here, the drivetrain and suspension also required further mods.Therefore, stronger driveshafts were fitted along with other components to meet the harsh demands of racing in the Dakar Rally and other similar events. Widening the body also involved a redesign of the shell, which had half of its panels changed. The redesigned windscreen needs to be mentioned as well.Since this vehicle is designed for hardcore competition use, Prodrive fitted it with new onboard jacks that are lighter than their predecessors and can also lift the car faster if the competitors will have to change wheels on the stage. Its functionality has been improved with the addition of an electric pump.The first unit of the Hunter T1+ was built in the UK, at Prodrive's headquarters, and it will start competing in September 2021. Outside of the 2022 Dakar Rally , this truck will be available to customers interested in competing in FIA Cross Country events and Baja rallies.The new regulations for the Dakar Rally should balance the performance of the four and two-wheel drive cars in the T1 class. The next edition of the Dakar Rally will be held in January 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

Editor's note: On top of the ProDrive Hunter T1+, the photo gallery includes images of ProDrive's custom-painted carbon fiber parts. On top of the ProDrive Hunter T1+, the photo gallery includes images of ProDrive's custom-painted carbon fiber parts.

