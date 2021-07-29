4 2021 Ford Bronco Drag Strip Races Jeep Wrangler and Ram, the Gaps Are Surprising

3 New Age vs. Tuned Old School Muscle: Tesla Model S Plaid Races Ford Shelby GT500

1 Valiant Pontiac Firebird Drag Races Top Fuel Dragster, Probably Just for Giggles

More on this:

Charger 392 Drags Infiniti Q50 Red Sport in the Damp, One Is Definitely Quicker

Just in case the red Dodge Charger 392 (complete with the cool Daytona bits and pieces) and the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport (that’s actually not crimson, but a shade of blue) seem familiar, it’s because they are. The Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube has previously pitted them against different foes 23 photos



So, now it’s time for a bit of America vs. Japan as the Charger 392 puts up its big, naturally-aspirated V8 against the twin-turbo V6 grunt of the Infiniti Q50. Of course, the numbers favor the larger displacement car... at least on paper.



That would be the



Notice how the tarmac of the Toronto Motorsports Park raceway is a bit wet for this encounter? So, the AWD should play to the advantage of the Q50 on this occasion. But, then again, the higher weight of the Charger is also a factor that might bring just enough grip to settle the score. And Sam thinks that will be the case from the very beginning – as he places a “bet” on the 392 during the intro portion (from 0:50).



With enough experience usually comes wisdom, and one can trust that he was right... and in the end, the mighty Charger does prove to be the quickest. Although, on many occasions, it doesn’t seem to be the case from the very beginning... Be sure to watch all three drags (from 2:35 to 5:35) to see how close they really were, and then also hang on for the cool roll races.



For the red Dodge Charger 392 it was a tuned but older F80 BMW M3. It shouldn’t be confused with the yellow Charger Daytona that battled the latest BMW 3 Series, albeit in 330i xDrive form. Meanwhile, the Infiniti Q50 Red Sport went up against an odd competitor , the premium Genesis G70 from South Korea.So, now it’s time for a bit of America vs. Japan as the Charger 392 puts up its big, naturally-aspirated V8 against the twin-turbo V6 grunt of the Infiniti Q50. Of course, the numbers favor the larger displacement car... at least on paper.That would be the 6.4-liter Hemi fitted to the Charger, which delivers 485 horsepower to the rear wheels with help from an eight-speed auto. In the other lane sits a much lighter Q50 packing a 3.0-liter V6 with dual turbochargers, sending 400 hp to all four via a seven-speed auto box.Notice how the tarmac of the Toronto Motorsports Park raceway is a bit wet for this encounter? So, theshould play to the advantage of the Q50 on this occasion. But, then again, the higher weight of the Charger is also a factor that might bring just enough grip to settle the score. And Sam thinks that will be the case from the very beginning – as he places a “bet” on the 392 during the intro portion (from 0:50).With enough experience usually comes wisdom, and one can trust that he was right... and in the end, the mighty Charger does prove to be the quickest. Although, on many occasions, it doesn’t seem to be the case from the very beginning... Be sure to watch all three drags (from 2:35 to 5:35) to see how close they really were, and then also hang on for the cool roll races.