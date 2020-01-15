First Dodge Viper to Roll Off Production Line, Owned by Lee Iacocca, Is for Sale

A 1992 red Dodge Viper is hitting the auction block on January 16 at the Scottsdale Auction, and is expected to fetch a pretty penny. This is no common Viper, though: it’s the first-ever to roll off the production line and belonged exclusively to the late Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca.
That’s double historical value, if you will, so no wonder Bonhams is expecting to fetch between $100,000 and $125,000 for it. The car will go on sale without reserve and is in mint condition, with just a few miles on the clock and hardly any sign of usage.
Dodge Viper #001, an RT/10 roadster, has been exclusively owned by Iacocca and was barely used. It covered only 6,220 miles during its long life and has been kept in California, presumably at Iacocca’s mansion, and serviced by a local Chrysler dealer. The only time it’s been out of the state is when it was taken on a press tour after release and for a short stint in Colorado.
The first Vipers were delivered to customers in 1992 and Iacocca took ownership of the first-ever, saying at a press conference that he let Carroll Shelby keep the first Cobra they had built together back in the ‘60s. “I am not making the same mistake twice! This one right here is mine!,” he added, pointing to the Viper.
Much like that Cobra, this Viper is a clean, strong, aggressive supercar with an 8.0-liter V-10 engine delivering 400 hp. It lacks exterior door handles or door locks, airbags and ABS, and traction control. According to Bonhams, it is also “indistinguishable” from when it was introduced to the world on a stage.
“The Dodge Viper is a car that will undoubtedly go down in history as one of Dodges greatest creations,” the auction house says. “This particular Dodge Viper, 001, Lee Iacoaca's personal car from new, is without a doubt the finest and most desirable Dodge Viper in the world.”
That said, perhaps $125,000 doesn’t sound like that much money, after all.
