This Reconditioned 1978 Kawasaki KZ650 Knocks on Your Door at No Reserve

It is often said that riders don’t need psychologists, because they’ve got their motorcycle. We’re inclined to agree. 26 photos



About one year ago, the bike was thoroughly reconditioned by its current owner over a four-month period. You will immediately spot a reupholstered two-up saddle atop the frame and a tasty layer of youthful paint covering the bodywork. The fenders and engine covers have all been polished to keep things looking neat, while the standard exhaust system was replaced with a new four-into-one item.



Furthermore, the wheels – which measure 19 inches up front and 18 inches at the other end – were subjected to an invigorating makeover, receiving a set of pristine spokes and modern rubber. The standard forks have been treated to a comprehensive rebuild, as were KZ650’s front and rear brake setups.



In terms of powertrain modifications, the aftermarket exhaust is appropriately complemented by revamped Mikuni carbs and pod filters on the intake end of the combustion cycle. We’re also greeted by a fresh chain that enables the engine’s oomph to reach the rear hoop. The finishing touch on this meticulous overhaul comes in the form of a stealthy low-rise handlebar adorned with foam grips.



This reborn '78 MY KZ650-B2A is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, with a top bid of just over 2,000 bucks. To submit yours, you'll have to pay the BaT website a visit before Tuesday afternoon (August 3), when the online auction will come to an end. There are plenty of things to love about the machine we're pointing to, so bidding for it is the next thing you ought to be doing.

