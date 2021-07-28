This Faultless 583-Mile 2003 Ducati 999S Demands Your Bids at No Reserve

4 This Ducati EV Render Is So Good, Folks Even Believe It’s Real – It Should Be

At 8,000 rpm, a crushing torque output figure of no less than 78 pound-feet (106 Nm) will be fed to a six-speed transmission, which spins the rear hoop via a chain final drive. This state of affairs enables Bologna’s stallion to cover the quarter-mile distance in eleven seconds flat, while top speed is generously rated at 168 mph (270 kph).



A tubular steel trellis frame is tasked with holding the powertrain components in place, sitting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Ohlins forks up front and a fully-adjustable monoshock with progressive linkage at the rear. The



At the front, stopping power comes from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston calipers, accompanied by a 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper on the opposite end. Now, throw a dry weight of just 439 pounds (199 kg) into the equation and you’ve got yourself one hell of a sport bike.



On that note, we'll cut to the chase and have you know the Duc you see here is being offered at no reserve with a mere 583 miles (about 940 km) on the odometer. The BaT (Bring A Trailer) auction will be open for another four days, so you may submit your bids until Sunday, August 1. For the time being, you'd need a little over 3,000 bucks to become the top bidder, which is rather modest for a majestic 999S that's practically new!

