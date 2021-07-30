Pagani Zonda Revolución Is Terrifying Yet Amazing to Drive

The first time I remember seeing a Pagani Zonda in action was circa 2002. I was watching Top Gear at home, and episode 1 of the relaunched series was on TV. Back then the Stig was a brand new idea, and he was wearing all black, as opposed to the white overalls that most people know him for. The Zonda was almost 6 seconds faster than the Murcielago around the Top Gear test track.