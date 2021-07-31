4 2020 Shelby GT500 Does a Fast Lap at the Nürburgring, Can't Shake a BMW M2

Rare Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport Gets Ready to Become a Twin-Turbo Monster

A few weeks ago, Gavin Simon, the host of the “itsjusta6” channel on YouTube made a splash among Shelby fans with his announcement that he somehow managed to acquire the very last F-150 Super Snake Sport that was on sale in the United States. Coincidence or not, it had the same specification as Post Malone’s example (which was the first delivered), save for the supercharged credentials that lent it a total of 770 ponies.This is because Shelby sold the F-150 Super Snake Sport in two configurations: a $93,385 supercharged version and the $86,085 naturally aspirated one that has to make do with “just” 395 horsepower. But no worries, because our YouTuber had big plans from the get-go. Some of them already materialized in the form of a new wrap to augment the retro styling and just to make sure you’re not missing any of the preceding action we’ve also embedded those videos at the bottom of the page.Now, the real highlight of the project is only starting to unfold. In the latest episode, the team has received a huge number of packages, and once the unboxing feature is done, they will start making good use of them to fulfill the dream of creating the “world’s first twin-turbo Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport.” Naturally, they need a little help with that.And it comes in bundles, in the form of five different boxes “full of stuff, sponsored by a few different companies, so what I am going to do first is open up everything.” And, one by one, they reveal themselves. There’s an F-150 Hellion turbo kit that was originally designed for a Coyote truck , so instead of twin 57-millimeter BorgWarner units he’s got in the mail a couple of 62-mm Precision Turbo turbochargers. And a bunch of other stuff, like the AvalonKing fuel system kit, new injectors, scavenge pump, E-Boost controller, all-new intercooler... and more.