1969 Ford F-100 Ranger Hides Cool “Muscle Truck” Surprises Behind Patina Look

More on this:

1 Patina-Infused 1968 F-250 Really Sounds Like a Cummins “Farm & Ranch” Special

2 An 18-Year-Old Built This 1982 Ford F-100 Bullnose Sleeper to Hide SVT Surprises

3 1970 Ford F-250 Doesn't Act Like an Average Highboy Thanks to Cobra Jet Surprise

4 Vintage 1972 Ford F-100 Actually Looks Modern Against Battleship Background

5 Pack of Not-So-Classic Ford F-100 Trucks Deliver a Burnout Show for the Ages