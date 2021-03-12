1965 Shelby 427 Cobra “CSX 4602” Is a $475k Copper Mirror You Can Drive

Carroll Shelby’s 427 Cobra has always been easy to replicate for pretty much obvious (and all the right) reasons. But every now and then, there’s a slight chance that a sequel is better than the original. And this time, we’re not referring to blockbusters such as The Godfather Part II, The Empire Strikes Back, The Dark Knight, or Toy Story 3.
Instead, let’s bring out into the limelight yet another beautiful depiction of the 4000 series that was created by the craftsmen over at Kirkham Motorsports. And before you ask, this example isn’t the same 1965 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra that’s also on offer from RM Sotheby’s for the identical price of grab-it-now-cry-later $475k.
Instead, we’re dealing with CSX 4602 (as opposed to CSX 4600), and this one is finished in polished copper as opposed to the closely related polished bronze. Granted, it does come from the same mirror universe as that mimetic polyalloy work of art that failed to reach its reserve at a Barrett-Jackson auction last year.
Rightfully “exotic and alluring,” this particular 1965 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra not only has the odd finish, but its body is also further beautified with a pair of brushed Le Mans stripes directing your attention towards the numerous breathtaking details.
We’re not even going to build a list because it would take forever to grab our jaws from the floor. We'll instead refer to the lightweight 15-inch Halibrand-style knock-off alloy wheels that have been wrapped in billboard-appearance Goodyear Eagle tires. Notice the lettering’s color? Then it's case closed on the styling chapter because we have the gallery to ogle at from now and until forever.
Let’s talk mechanics, then. Under that long hood sits a handcrafted 468ci “427 FE” V8 created by the Carroll Shelby Engine Company. It will make you regret slamming the throttle with 550 horsepower and 580 pound-feet (786 Nm) of twist since the mighty motor only has to move a 2,400-pound chassis (1,089 kg). So, in case one has the money, RM Sotheby’s will happily get rid of them for you after a visit to New York, where CSX 4602 is located.
