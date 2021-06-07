Shelby GT500 “Merctang” Render Is a Clear Downgrade Despite AMG G63 Credentials

Although we think this digital interpretation looks a bit surprised about itself, we’re really not that astonished to see the pixel master behind the "superrenderscars" account on social media go down this route. After all, it’s not like it’s the first time we come across a quirky reinterpretation of the great Shelby GT500 or the AMG G63.
Many digital artists are playing these days with the latest Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. A serious amount of them also likes to experiment with the Magna Steyr-built Mercedes-Benz G-Class in its highest interpretation, the Affalterbach-infused Mercedes-AMG G63.
And this CGI content creator has played with both series in the past. For example, he turned the all-electric Mustang Mach-E into a dune-bashing off-roader, complete with the iconic Shelby branding to make sure it will attract the attention of everyone. A bit less outrageous and entirely feasible, the G-Class was also transformed into a zero-emission vehicle as everyone expects the German company to offer an EQG soon.
Now the pixel master has decided to go for the flagships, and we’re not sure it’s the right thing to do. Of course, as always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so we’re not going to hold a grudge against anyone getting enthused about the idea of one day seeing a squared front on a GT500. After all, just about anything is possible in this day and age, especially in imagination land.
But for the rest of us, it’s a good thing this thing will probably never materialize into the real world. Not that we don’t fancy the idea of a Shelby GT500 being a bit of an all-rounder and suddenly gaining some off-road capabilities. It’s just that we feel that adding the AMG G63 front on the Mustang doesn’t work at all... engine-wise.
After all, if someone traded the roaring 5.2-liter Predator V8 engine for the hand-built 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 mill, they would basically go down from 760 horsepower to “just” 577 ponies... And that’s probably not something any enthusiast would easily accept.
So, in conclusion, thank you, but no, thank you. We do love the name of this abomination, though, as a fan of the digital artist’s channel suggested it should be called "Merctang."
