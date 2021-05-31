Classic Ford Mustang With “Choko Mamba Kit” Virtual Restomod Begs to Be Made

Time and again, whenever thinking about a classic car and the possibilities to make it a daily driver once more, we can bet the words "original Ford Mustang" easily pop up before just about anything else. So, how about an imaginary trip down restomod lane, courtesy of a digital artist?
The first-generation Ford Mustang was born for reasons that don’t need to be explained for the billionth time. But it’s safe to say its appeal has only gone up during the decades that have passed since its production ended, even though the Blue Oval created another five iterations.
Some of the latter evolutions were good, others were arguably worse for many reasons, so it’s no wonder that many people still invest money into examples from the 1965 to 1973 model years to park on their driveways or inside their (sometimes climate-controlled) garages.
And as far as people who really like the classic looks of the original Mustang but don’t love the inherent old car drawbacks are concerned, it’s easy to spend a ton of greenbacks to get their dream car. But, as it turns out, sometimes all you need is a clean look and an adequate body kit.
Unfortunately, the one we see here stemming from the imagination of digital artist Rostislav Prokop is (probably) forever destined to remain a virtual creation and nothing more. That’s even though it decidedly looks quite ready for production, eschewing most of the usual exaggerations allowed by the fact that these CGI creations almost never escape the virtual world.
It’s called the “Choko Mamba Kit” for pretty obvious reasons, and the original Ford Mustang looks a bit more contemporary as far as the customization movement is concerned. That’s all due to the slightly wider fender flares, the general pro-touring atmosphere, its aero credentials, as well as the low rider attitude.
Naturally, there’s also one last thing to wonder about: is there a Windsor V8 still hiding under the CGI hood? Or, perhaps, are we looking at a complete restoration work that also includes a nice Coyote swap?
