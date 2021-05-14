CGI Ford Mustang Mach-E Fetches Shelby Attire It Doesn't Deserve, Goes Off-Road

Like many high-performance car nuts, digital artists are quite fond of Blue Oval’s sneaky attempts at Shelby wonderfulness. Of course, they usually like to share their own twist on the matter. And one, in particular, has a knack for combining various Ford traits in rather unexpected ways.
The pixel master behind the superrenderscars social media account has recently enticed or horrified (as always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder) us with a few exotic takes on the Ford Performance trope. One was quite vintage in combining the original Cobra with the current 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, while the other went for a contemporary vibe as it mixed the all-new F-150 Raptor with proper V8 power... of Chevy origin!
Now, the digital label attempts an even more outrageous take on the Shelby brand as it looks toward the near future. As such, this time around, it combines the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E zero-emissions crossover with Shelby design (and, presumably, GT500 power). Even better (or worse, depending on who you ask), the result is a rock-crawling SUV that might put to shame even the 2021 Bronco (but not its Traxxas counterpart) when off-roading.
Now, we feel the result is way cooler than anyone would have expected given the premise (Mach-E, Shelby, true off-road capabilities). Those huge tires on beadlock wheels, accessories, and humongous lift kit all look real, even though we’re not exactly sure if such a build is even possible with the EV platform.
And the design of the rest of the body is properly restrained to give the Shelby impersonation an honorable mention. But there’s just one problem for us. We’re not so sure (of course, feel free to disagree in the comments section below) if the Mustang Mach-E is worthy of Shelby branding. Or not yet, at least.
We very much aware of the upcoming $64,900 Ford Mustang Mach-E Performance Edition or the Mach-E 1400, but there’s a reason why the Blue Oval hasn’t used any form of Shelby branding on the EV. That one needs to be earned, not just inherited simply because it’s also (badged) a Mustang.
Now, the digital label attempts an even more outrageous take on the Shelby brand as it looks toward the near future. As such, this time around, it combines the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E zero-emissions crossover with Shelby design (and, presumably, GT500 power). Even better (or worse, depending on who you ask), the result is a rock-crawling SUV that might put to shame even the 2021 Bronco (but not its Traxxas counterpart) when off-roading.
Now, we feel the result is way cooler than anyone would have expected given the premise (Mach-E, Shelby, true off-road capabilities). Those huge tires on beadlock wheels, accessories, and humongous lift kit all look real, even though we’re not exactly sure if such a build is even possible with the EV platform.
And the design of the rest of the body is properly restrained to give the Shelby impersonation an honorable mention. But there’s just one problem for us. We’re not so sure (of course, feel free to disagree in the comments section below) if the Mustang Mach-E is worthy of Shelby branding. Or not yet, at least.
We very much aware of the upcoming $64,900 Ford Mustang Mach-E Performance Edition or the Mach-E 1400, but there’s a reason why the Blue Oval hasn’t used any form of Shelby branding on the EV. That one needs to be earned, not just inherited simply because it’s also (badged) a Mustang.