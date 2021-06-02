J300 Launch Imminent, Let's Unofficially Focus on Toyota's Land Cruiser Prado

So far this year, one of the worst-kept secrets of the automotive world has to be Toyota’s Land Cruiser J300, with the latest full-size iteration of the legendary nameplate spied and spotted from every angle. It also gave up most of its juicy technical specifications weeks before the reveal date of June 9th.
With the rumor mill now pretty much idling on the J300 case as it waits for the evening of June 9th (the launch is scheduled at 20:30, Qatar time), it’s only natural the leaks will refocus our attention on the smaller sibling of the family. It’s the Land Cruiser Prado, a model that’s usually available in places such as Europe, Australia, China, or Japan.
So, our hats off to the landcruiserupdates account on Instagram, which not only has proved an invaluable source for all things Land Cruiser J300 but now has also brought to our attention the digital work performed by the virtual artists from automailru.
The Russian news outlet has already started wondering about the possible introduction of a successor to the current fourth generation (J150) of the Land Cruiser Prado to piggyback on the expected success of the J300 Land Cruiser in the Middle East and because it’s quietly growing long in the tooth.
After all, this iteration of the Prado has been out and about since 2009 and it could sure use a major refresh. The big question is if Toyota decides to keep the Prado as a body-on-frame SUV with a hard-to-find (these days) old-school toughness when it comes to off-roading.
Or, perhaps the company will move the next generation to the crossover camp, considering that its J300 Land Cruiser sibling is also switching to the TNGA-F platform (still body-on-frame, though) while also dropping the big V8 engine in favor of downsized V6 mills, according to the rumor mill.
Anyways, as far as the design is concerned, not many changes are digitally envisioned—and it could very well be the case of a subtle evolution, not a downright revolution, considering the styling of the big J300 Land Cruiser.
So, our hats off to the landcruiserupdates account on Instagram, which not only has proved an invaluable source for all things Land Cruiser J300 but now has also brought to our attention the digital work performed by the virtual artists from automailru.
The Russian news outlet has already started wondering about the possible introduction of a successor to the current fourth generation (J150) of the Land Cruiser Prado to piggyback on the expected success of the J300 Land Cruiser in the Middle East and because it’s quietly growing long in the tooth.
After all, this iteration of the Prado has been out and about since 2009 and it could sure use a major refresh. The big question is if Toyota decides to keep the Prado as a body-on-frame SUV with a hard-to-find (these days) old-school toughness when it comes to off-roading.
Or, perhaps the company will move the next generation to the crossover camp, considering that its J300 Land Cruiser sibling is also switching to the TNGA-F platform (still body-on-frame, though) while also dropping the big V8 engine in favor of downsized V6 mills, according to the rumor mill.
Anyways, as far as the design is concerned, not many changes are digitally envisioned—and it could very well be the case of a subtle evolution, not a downright revolution, considering the styling of the big J300 Land Cruiser.