Beyonce and Jay Z's New Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Goes Swimming in Amphibious Render

Years have passed since the 2017 Sweptail coachbuild project was presented, but Rolls-Royce has killed it again with a big return to form in the guise of the newly introduced Boat Tail. Naturally, it doesn’t even matter so much that it heralds a new commission age by introducing the Rolls-Royce Coachbuild department. Everyone is wondering about the secrets instead.
That is only natural, considering the level of craftsmanship and the lineage of the Rolls-Royce brand. As always, the rumor mill likes to go crazy on these vehicles, trying to find out just about everything that wasn’t mentioned in the official release, but above all else, the pricing and ownership details.
At the moment, reports claim the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the first of three projects involving a trio of highly regarded “patrons,” had a cost of no less than £20 million ($28.4 million at the current exchange rates). Moreover, it seems that the fat paycheck was signed by none other than Beyonce and Jay Z.
Now, with all the publicity swirling around it, there’s no surprise that Rolls-Royce's Boat Tail has also caught the attention of the world’s pixel masters. In particular, Oscar Vargas (a.k.a. wb.artist20 on social media), has also caught wind of the world’s most expensive claims and decided to propose his own alterations if money is no object.
For example, he believes that for that kind of cash, the Boat Tail shouldn’t just come with a fancy picnic set in the back but also capabilities that would make it truly part of the nautical world. As such, the CGI expert made the necessary changes to have the Boat Tail presented as an amphibious vehicle.
We can all imagine that’s never going to happen in reality, considering the Boat Tail is not just unique but also completely finished in its current form. But the digital artist also pushed the envelope a little further by changing the front-end design according to his preference. He seems to have made the luxurious front fascia a bit more contemporary by eliminating the round lights in favor of slim LED DRLs tucked into the bumper area.
At the moment, reports claim the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the first of three projects involving a trio of highly regarded “patrons,” had a cost of no less than £20 million ($28.4 million at the current exchange rates). Moreover, it seems that the fat paycheck was signed by none other than Beyonce and Jay Z.
Now, with all the publicity swirling around it, there’s no surprise that Rolls-Royce's Boat Tail has also caught the attention of the world’s pixel masters. In particular, Oscar Vargas (a.k.a. wb.artist20 on social media), has also caught wind of the world’s most expensive claims and decided to propose his own alterations if money is no object.
For example, he believes that for that kind of cash, the Boat Tail shouldn’t just come with a fancy picnic set in the back but also capabilities that would make it truly part of the nautical world. As such, the CGI expert made the necessary changes to have the Boat Tail presented as an amphibious vehicle.
We can all imagine that’s never going to happen in reality, considering the Boat Tail is not just unique but also completely finished in its current form. But the digital artist also pushed the envelope a little further by changing the front-end design according to his preference. He seems to have made the luxurious front fascia a bit more contemporary by eliminating the round lights in favor of slim LED DRLs tucked into the bumper area.