Tesla Cybercoupe Joins Imaginary EV Family Ranging From City Car to Work Van

While it indeed arrived on the EV truck scene faster than others, even today, we can’t be sure the Tesla Cybertruck will actually become available when it’s supposed to (2022MY). So, it’s no wonder the futuristically shaped pickup truck continues to elicit various reactions from just about everywhere.
After the late 2019 launch (who can forget the steel ball to the window demonstration?), we’re still waiting for Musk and Co. to fulfill the pledge of bringing to market a truck that'll drive for 500 miles (800 km) on a single charge, hit 60 mph (96 kph) in less than 3 seconds, and still carry a load of 3,500 pounds (1,600 kg) in the top configuration.
But some are looking even further into the future to the possible moment when Tesla’s Cybertruck success would compel the company into expanding to a full Cyber range within the family. It’s all hypothetical, though, given that we’re dealing with the imaginary creations of a digital artist.
Andreas Shiakas hasn’t been playing for too long or too often on Behance, and up to this point, his work is entirely focused on the possible expansion of Tesla’s Cybertruck design philosophy into a subbrand of sorts. The fact that he’s not as experienced as some of the other pixel masters taking a swing at Tesla’s creations is pretty obvious from his earlier work, which includes the creation of an entire “Cyber Lineup.”
The latter family includes just about anything, such as the Cyber/2 (a two-seat microcar), Cyber/5 (retro-futuristic hot hatch), Cyber/7 (seven-seat crossover), CyberVan (a large commercial vehicle), or the quickly falling out of favor sedan style (Cybersedan).
But it’s also quite obvious he’s been making quick progress in a short period, judging by the latest creation. It’s called the Cybercoupe, and it tries to show what a two-door Tesla would look like when employing the Cybertruck’s renowned angular styling and bare metal look.
For us, though, it’s also highly reminiscent of the wedge-shaped supercars of the 1970s. That’s not bad at all, especially when putting this Cybercoupe into the larger perspective and imagining how it would integrate into the broader Cyber Lineup. If only the designer revisited his older works and updated them a bit with the lessons learned more recently.
But some are looking even further into the future to the possible moment when Tesla’s Cybertruck success would compel the company into expanding to a full Cyber range within the family. It’s all hypothetical, though, given that we’re dealing with the imaginary creations of a digital artist.
Andreas Shiakas hasn’t been playing for too long or too often on Behance, and up to this point, his work is entirely focused on the possible expansion of Tesla’s Cybertruck design philosophy into a subbrand of sorts. The fact that he’s not as experienced as some of the other pixel masters taking a swing at Tesla’s creations is pretty obvious from his earlier work, which includes the creation of an entire “Cyber Lineup.”
The latter family includes just about anything, such as the Cyber/2 (a two-seat microcar), Cyber/5 (retro-futuristic hot hatch), Cyber/7 (seven-seat crossover), CyberVan (a large commercial vehicle), or the quickly falling out of favor sedan style (Cybersedan).
But it’s also quite obvious he’s been making quick progress in a short period, judging by the latest creation. It’s called the Cybercoupe, and it tries to show what a two-door Tesla would look like when employing the Cybertruck’s renowned angular styling and bare metal look.
For us, though, it’s also highly reminiscent of the wedge-shaped supercars of the 1970s. That’s not bad at all, especially when putting this Cybercoupe into the larger perspective and imagining how it would integrate into the broader Cyber Lineup. If only the designer revisited his older works and updated them a bit with the lessons learned more recently.