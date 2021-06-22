Post Malone's Secret Car Collection Location Hides All-White Surprises and More

Better known by his Post Malone stage name, Austin Richard Post has both the money and sense of fashion to come up with a garage collection that any automotive enthusiast would envy. Luckily for the American singer, its location is a well-kept secret, including by TheStradman and his team, which just visited the artist to acquire one of his supercars.
Judging by his lavish automotive choices, Post Malone needs to gain acclaim not just for his on-stage talent. Instead, he should also be recognized as a genuine automotive enthusiast. There's no need to take our word for that because we have TheStradman on duty to showcase some of the cool secrets hiding in his garage.
While he’s not giving us a tour alongside the renowned artist, he’s got the next best thing. No, we’re not talking about his team of equally crazy friends. Instead, he’s joined at a “highly undisclosed location” by Post Malone’s dad, Rich Post. Of course, that happens after the vlogger enthusiastically shares the news about buying a new supercar from Post Malone while in front of his own house and getting ready to decide what vehicle to use during the four-hour road trip.
Both the C8 Corvette and the 525-hp Ford F-150 Raptor parked on the driveway would be just fine, but he decides to ditch comfort for that important family connection. So, he takes out his dad’s pink and thoroughly modified Lamborghini Aventador, of course. We arrive at the secret location housing Post Malone’s collection at the 1:33 mark, and while the garage door slowly opens, one can glimpse for a second the reflection of the car-related reason he’s there in the first place.
But let’s not get ahead of ourselves, as the garage itself is an almost immaculate, all-white (save for a few black contrasting details), treasure trove. It houses a Bugatti Chiron, a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster, a Ford GT, as well as a Shelby F-150 Super Snake that’s allegedly VIN 001. Rich Post joins the gang for a tour and some cool soundchecks while even more rides get revealed out in the open, where a couple of Rolls-Royces (one white, one black) are basking in the sun.
Finally, the introduction for TheStradman’s new supercar acquisition comes from the 10:16 mark. It’s a 2019 Lamborghini Urus (Arctic White, naturally) that gets driven home to prepare for a bevy of upgrades and, above all else, an upcoming mother and son trip to Alaska.
