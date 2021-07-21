The Fascinating Stories Behind Some of The Most Famous Italian Carmakers’ Logos

2019 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Chassis #001 up for Grabs in Velocity Blue

The Shelby F-150 Super Snake is one seriously menacing F-Series Ford, and if you want a brand new one, that’ll be just over $100,000. In return, you’ll get to ride inside a Whipple-tuned pickup truck with no fewer than 755 horsepower on tap. 33 photos



Thanks to the Shelby engineered Whipple supercharger, a tuned Borla performance exhaust, custom intake, performance aluminum heat exchanger and high-performance fuel injectors, all four wheels are being fed 755 hp through a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Make no mistake, this is one extremely fast and very loud truck, and for you, a surefire way to have a grin permanently installed on your face.



When it was new, this car cost $105,015 and it’s only done 1,813 miles (2,917 km) since that day. Also, even Doug DeMuro thinks it's cool, for whatever that's worth. Furthermore, Shelby is only building 250 units per model year, which definitely boosts the truck’s exclusivity factor. Speaking of which, here’s your chance to bid on chassis #001 for the 2019 model year, available through Cars and Bids Finished in Velocity Blue with white racing stripes, you can tell from afar this is no regular F-150. Once you get close, you start noticing the lowered suspension, the Super Snake body kit , painted tonneau cover and lots of other sporty accents. However, it’s only when you fire up the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine that you realize just how special this truck really is.Thanks to the Shelby engineered Whipple supercharger, a tuned Borla performance exhaust, custom intake, performance aluminum heat exchanger and high-performance fuel injectors, all four wheels are being fed 755 hp through a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Make no mistake, this is one extremely fast and very loud truck, and for you, a surefire way to have a grin permanently installed on your face.Other features include the dual intake ram-air hood , tinted windows, custom badging, the leather upholstery with the red stitching, heated and cooled power-adjustable front seats, carbon fiber interior trim, dual zone climate control and the 8-inch infotainment display with Ford’s SYNC3 system. According to the ad, the only mods are the 22-inch American Force polished forged wheels, although if you want you can switch back to the OEM Shelby wheels.When it was new, this car cost $105,015 and it’s only done 1,813 miles (2,917 km) since that day. Also, even Doug DeMuro thinks it's cool, for whatever that's worth.

