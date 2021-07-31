4 Camaro ZL1 Exorcist Gets 30th Anniversary Edition, Demonic Power Still on Tap

3 Twin-Turbo 1969 Chevy Camaro Was Crafted to Bring Anarchy Into an LS9-Swap World

1 2015 COPO Camaro Was the Final Version of the Gen 5 Camaro, Has High Hopes

More on this:

Original 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Is a Time Capsule Begging to Be Restored

Back in 1967, Chevrolet sold more than 220,000 Camaros, out of which no less than 121,000 units came in the base configuration. 24 photos



The Camaro convertible that we have here is the closest you can get to the original 1967 model, as it appears to be an unmolested example that’s been sitting for a while, and which now requires a full restoration to get back to the mint condition it deserves.



eBay seller Camaro Specialties (user



The seller says the top frame is intact and the front and rear seats can still be recovered, but of course, a visual inspection is still recommended because this is the only way to accurately determine how much work you need to put into bringing this



The floors are also said to be decent, so in theory, no major patches are required, though not the same thing can be said about the trunk where the rust has clearly taken its toll.



At the end of the day, if a Camaro is what you’re looking for these days, the convertible we have here is definitely worth checking out. An original example is good news for anyone willing to restore a classic, and given it’s being sold as part of a no-reserve auction, whoever sends the highest bid is free to take the car home. The top offer right now is $12,500. The RS was obviously much rarer, as only close to 65,000 cars featured this treatment, while the Super Sport package was installed on about 34,500 units that got to see daylight during Camaro’s first year on the market. On the other hand, the Z28 was the hardest to find, as only about 600 units rolled off Chevrolet’s assembly lines for MY ’67.The Camaro convertible that we have here is the closest you can get to the original 1967 model, as it appears to be an unmolested example that’s been sitting for a while, and which now requires a full restoration to get back to the mint condition it deserves.eBay seller Camaro Specialties (user camarospecialties ) says power comes from the factory 327 (5.4-liter) V8 that Chevrolet itself installed 54 years ago and which develops 275 horsepower. The engine still runs well, and the Powerglide transmission allegedly shifts correctly, but of course, you can easily tell that a full restoration is the only way to go anyway by simply checking out the photos here.The seller says the top frame is intact and the front and rear seats can still be recovered, but of course, a visual inspection is still recommended because this is the only way to accurately determine how much work you need to put into bringing this Camaro back to the road.The floors are also said to be decent, so in theory, no major patches are required, though not the same thing can be said about the trunk where the rust has clearly taken its toll.At the end of the day, if a Camaro is what you’re looking for these days, the convertible we have here is definitely worth checking out. An original example is good news for anyone willing to restore a classic, and given it’s being sold as part of a no-reserve auction, whoever sends the highest bid is free to take the car home. The top offer right now is $12,500.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.