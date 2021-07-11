2020 Shelby GT500 Does a Fast Lap at the Nürburgring, Can't Shake a BMW M2

It's such a shame Ford won't play the Nordschleife hot-lap game. But luckily there are some Ford owners who still want to see what their brand new Shelby units can do at the track. And this might just be the first time a 2020 Shelby GT500 takes on the Green Hell. It wasn't going to set a record, as there are other cars on the track too, but it felt exciting nonetheless.

