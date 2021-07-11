2020 Shelby GT500 Does a Fast Lap at the Nürburgring, Can't Shake a BMW M2

It's such a shame Ford won't play the Nordschleife hot-lap game. But luckily there are some Ford owners who still want to see what their brand new Shelby units can do at the track. And this might just be the first time a 2020 Shelby GT500 takes on the Green Hell. It wasn't going to set a record, as there are other cars on the track too, but it felt exciting nonetheless.
It just so happens that by following the video that was uploaded by Dale Lomas, who runs a community of Nordschleife enthusiasts called Bridge to Gantry, I noticed that as the GT500 went out from the paddock area and onto the track, there was someone else behind him. It was a BMW M2 rented from a local company, which was running on a stock engine but with an upgraded suspension and Nankang AR-1 tires.
And believe it or not, we get to see the mighty Shelby GT500 being chased all over the track by a car that only has about half the power. Sure, there are more things to consider here. Dale is the driver of the Shelby, but this isn't his car. He was approached by the owner and handed over the keys for a hot lap, so this was his first time out in the car, albeit not his first time on the track.
As this was a regular track day, there's a lot of traffic ahead, and sometimes slower cars do get in the way. On the other hand, the driver of the M2, Gianluca Belotti, was at his third lap of the Nordschleife, and his first one ever in that particular car. So it may be difficult to conclude if either the Shelby GT500 isn't as fast as expected, or if the BMW M2 has a lot more potential than you'd think.
Either way, you can watch the hot lap from two perspectives, and even though the GT500 does occasionally get up in front, it doesn't take long for the M2 to be back on its tail. Although there's no official timer for the lap, by watching the video you'll see that it took the Mustang a total of 8 minutes and 4 seconds to go from bridge to gantry. Not bad, not amazing either.
But you have to keep in mind that this is a 11.86 miles (19.1 km) long section, so it's shorter than the full lap, and there are also areas where a speed limit is imposed. Throughout the lap, the Shelby GT500 engages in overtaking slower cars multiple times, and I do recommend you turn up the volume to enjoy the sound of the supercharged, Predator engine.
The owner of the car seems to be enjoying himself in the passenger seat, which is not the easiest thing to do when there's someone else pushing your prized possession so hard. The GT500 does seem very nimble going around even the most technical sections of the track, but I think I'm even more impressed with the way it manages to build up speed through third and fourth gear.
