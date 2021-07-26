June's Solar Eclipse Made This Amazing Dark Smudge on Our Planet

2 Ducati Monster S4R “Angolare” Is Looking Forward to Devouring Some Tarmac

More on this:

This Juicy 1990 Suzuki GSX-R1100 Restomod Will Leave You Utterly Dumbfounded

There are many great things to be found on the Iberian Peninsula – pristine beaches, lovely year-round weather and some of Europe’s most talented moto architects. 11 photos



GSX-R restomods like the one you’re seeing here do a wonderful job at keeping the vintage Gixxer spirit alive, and we’ve nothing but love for moto artists who tackle these glorious undertakings. The authors behind this reworked 1990 MY



When the beast crawled into their garage, the crew’s makeover began at the rear, where they tweaked the subframe module in preparation for a unique tail section that’s been fabricated in-house. You will find a discrete selection of LED lighting components from Motogadget and Rizoma flanking the bike’s license plate holder.



Additionally, a modern GSX-R1000 donated an array of higher-spec goodies, including its swingarm, fenders and top-grade Showa forks, as well as the front and rear brake setups. The same machine is responsible for supplying its shock linkage and a set of three-spoke cast wheels, dressed in Michelin Pilot Sport 3 tires for abundant grip on the road.



Rear suspension duties are taken good care of by a fresh monoshock from Ohlins’ acclaimed range. With these items in place,



In the cockpit, you will spot a classy speedometer, along with TRW clip-ons wearing aftermarket grips and switches. Brembo’s catalog was consulted for a state-of-the-art brake master cylinder, while the clutch master hails from Accossato’s inventory. The final touches consisted of installing new exhaust mufflers and repainting the 143-hp behemoth from head to toe. The Gixxer nameplate is synonymous with dominance, sheer power and unrivaled performance, so it’s no wonder it still thrives nearly four decades after its debut. Moreover, riders are engulfed by a deep sense of respect and admiration when it comes to classic variants that paved the way for Suzuki ’s ruthless modern-day iterations.GSX-R restomods like the one you’re seeing here do a wonderful job at keeping the vintage Gixxer spirit alive, and we’ve nothing but love for moto artists who tackle these glorious undertakings. The authors behind this reworked 1990 MY GSX-R1100 are none other than Spain’s TooHard Motor Company – a lesser-known workshop based in the capital city of Madrid.When the beast crawled into their garage, the crew’s makeover began at the rear, where they tweaked the subframe module in preparation for a unique tail section that’s been fabricated in-house. You will find a discrete selection of LED lighting components from Motogadget and Rizoma flanking the bike’s license plate holder.Additionally, a modern GSX-R1000 donated an array of higher-spec goodies, including its swingarm, fenders and top-grade Showa forks, as well as the front and rear brake setups. The same machine is responsible for supplying its shock linkage and a set of three-spoke cast wheels, dressed in Michelin Pilot Sport 3 tires for abundant grip on the road.Rear suspension duties are taken good care of by a fresh monoshock from Ohlins’ acclaimed range. With these items in place, TooHard ’s specialists undertook the painstaking task of rewiring the Gixxer using youthful electrics and a Bluetooth-compatible Motogadget mo.unit that runs the entire show.In the cockpit, you will spot a classy speedometer, along with TRW clip-ons wearing aftermarket grips and switches. Brembo’s catalog was consulted for a state-of-the-art brake master cylinder, while the clutch master hails from Accossato’s inventory. The final touches consisted of installing new exhaust mufflers and repainting the 143-hp behemoth from head to toe.