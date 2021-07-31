Corvette Z06 Goes Drag Racing, Meets One Bad Mercedes V-Class MPV

Stunning Belafonte Superyacht Concept Proves Some Things Never Go Out of Style

Despite looking like your regular shuttle, bar those Maybach-style wheels, this Mercedes-Benz V-Class MPV hides a big secret under that short hood. 6 photos AMG ’s shelves. In the current configuration, it’s said to produce 585 horsepower, so it definitely has the grunt to go drag racing, which it did, at the SCC500 Roling50 1000 event in Germany.



It was there that the



So, how did it do? We’ll tell you that at the end of the run, one vehicle was clocked at 252.44 kph (156.86 mph), whereas the other did 231.27 kph (143.7 mph), from a rolling start.



Before jumping to the video embedded at the bottom of the page, get ready to see the



The German executive super sedan also hides some changes in the engine compartment, as its twin turbocharged V8 was tuned to deliver 100 HP more, to 700 HP. However, we all know that BMW’s M Division tends to hide the real power of their high-end vehicles, as the



