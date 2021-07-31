1966 Chevrolet Chevelle With Cammed LS3 Swap Is Restomodding Done Right

The year 1966 marked the first restyling of the first-generation Chevrolet Chevelle. In addition to the Coke-bottle profile instead of a straight beltline, the flying-buttress motif out back improved the looks of the mid-size model well beyond the more sedate and more expensive Fairlane.
As far as oily bits are concerned, the most desirable powerplant offered in 1966 was the big-block 396. Regular production code L78 stands for 375 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) at 3,600 rpm, but those figures aren’t up to snuff by modern V8 standards.
Fountain Valley-based DP Classics shoehorned a brand-new crate engine in the Chevelle we’ll cover today, a hot-cammed LS3 that sounds like a riot even when idling. Augmented with stainless-steel headers from Ultimate Headers and a red-painted custom engine cover, the 6.2-liter motor develops around 550 horsepower or 55 more than GM’s very own hot-cammed LS3.
The most recent build completed by DP Classics rides on a brand-new Roadster Shop SPEC Series chassis. Priced from $10,995 at the moment of writing, this frame ships as standard with a Ford 9.0-inch housing, 31-spline axles, Fox coil-over shocks, and narrowed rear frame rails for wide rubber.
Wide as in 335/30 by 20-inch Pirelli P-Zero performance tires. Triumph forged wheels with a double-spoke design, six-piston Baer calipers on every corner, and slotted/drilled brake rotors also need to be mentioned, along with custom billet mirrors, billet outside door handles, and gray paintwork.
The interior is pretty unique because the whole dashboard is CNC’d from billet aluminum and the shaved bucket seats were sourced from a Lexus SC 430. A Lokar shifter for the 4L75-E automatic transmission, Vintage Air climate control, a three-double-spoke steering wheel, and a center console-integrated cup holder pretty much sum up this amazingly tasteful restomod.
If you’re curious how the muscled-up ‘Velle sounds with the more aggressive camshaft, press play and enjoy the V8 soundtrack to your heart’s content.
